‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum David Spade Provides Some Context for Pete Davidson’s Exit

Former Saturday Night Live star David Spade got candid about Pete Davidson’s long-running stint on the decades-old series.

While chatting with TMZ this week, the 57-year-old comedian was not shy to admit that working with the late-night TV series was less than ideal. And furthermore, Spade had a hard time understanding how Davidson stuck around as long as he did.

“Well listen,” he told the publication. “People stay longer now. I stayed four years, no I think six. I think Sandler stayed five, Farley five… I think people leave because it’s such a fu**ing beating, you know? It’s tough on the brains, and it’s tough on the body. And it’s just a hard place to be. The ones that go 8, 9, 10 years, I can’t even believe it.”

Pete Davidson, of course, worked with Saturday Night Live for over eight years. When he joined the series in 2014, he was only 20 years old, which made him one of the youngest cast regulars in history.

Because of his age, Davidson helped revive the cast with a boost from the millennial culture that brought in a younger audience and helped raise the show’s sometimes struggling ratings.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Pete Davidson Starring in Netflix Stand-Up Special

While the comedian played various characters throughout his run, perhaps his most popular was Chad, the “stereotypical stoner bro.”

Pete Davidson’s final Saturday Night Live appearance came on May 21st, during the season 47 finale. The episode also served as the final for ten-year alum Kate McKinnon.

During the installment, Davidson gave one final monologue from the “Weekend Update” desk and spoke about everything from his romance with Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West to the Chris Rock Oscar’s slap. And he gave budding comedians a little hope about their own future.

“If anything, I should inspire hope that literally anyone can be on Saturday Night Live,” he said to the live audience. “Seriously, you see a guy bumming cigarettes outside a 7-Eleven at 2:00 a.m., that’s not some meth head. That’s the next Pete Davidson.”

Davidson also gave a shoutout to Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels for being an “amazing” boss who helped keep the show running through the COVID lockdowns. He also shared some memories with Michales such as the day he hired Davidson.

“…when I auditioned for SNL, [Michaels] said, ‘I don’t think you’re right for this show, so let’s screw this up together.’ And that’s exactly what we did,” he shared.

Now that Pete Davidson is walking away from the famed series, he will be furthering his comedic career. The 28-year-old already has projects in the works, including a Netflix stand-up special that should drop in mid-June.