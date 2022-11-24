Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Pics Revealed

It’s finally Thanksgiving Day, which means the iconic Tom Turkey float is preparing to make his way through the streets of New York City, along with the procession of some of the country’s most popular performers and characters (the latter in balloon form, of course). Around three million spectators are expected to line the streets of the Upper West Side, not to mention the countless viewers from home, so getting a spot in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is no small honor.

This year, TODAY Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are in attendance as well, marking Kotb’s fourth year as Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade co-host and Guthrie’s 10th. And judging by the pictures the TODAY account shared of their leading ladies, they couldn’t be happier to be there.

Sadly, beloved Macy’s Day Parade host Al Roker will not be in his sidecar this year, as he’s still recovering from his recent hospitalization due to blood clots.

Hoda Kotb Hints at Extra Special Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a magical addition to the holiday every year. According to Hoda Kotb, however, this year’s Parade could be even more special. Viewers can expect “a beautiful spectacle” from the annual show, she said, including “great floats, awesome music, high school bands, and, of course, Santa.”

“But we’re gonna have some extra goodies this year,” Kotb added. “Things you may not have seen in parades past that will be there. You have to have an eagle eye ’cause we want you to spot them.”

The already-announced Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup is pretty spectacular, so we can’t wait to see what else the morning has in store. Confirmed performers include Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Jordin Sparks, and Big Time Rush. There will be a few new stars in float form as well, such as Baby Shark and the Minions.

“The first hour is Broadway shows, the absolute best of Broadway,” Savannah Guthrie explained. “Lea Michele is bringing down the house in Funny Girl. She’s gonna perform on the parade, so it’s gonna be amazing.”