Savannah Guthrie’s Red Coat During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Ticks off Viewer

It seems that Savannah Guthrie‘s red coat is overshadowing the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and not in a good way.

The 96th annual holiday tradition is currently strolling down the streets of New York City, and the Today Show host is helming the event with Hoda Kobt.

The duo is festively dressed in red, white, and black attire as they commentate, which sounds like a fitting look as we kick off the holiday season. But unfortunately, something about Guthrie’s coat is taking the attention for this year’s floats. And viewers are airing their frustrations on social media.

“@SavannahGuthrie Sweetheart, your coat is blinding us,” @Mickster0507 complained on Twitter. “@TODAYshow please find her something else. Love ya, but something about it is glaring on the tv.”

Pictures posted by Today earlier this morning show that Savannah Guthrie chose a cherry thigh-length pea coat for today’s celebration. Her counterpart also wore a red coat, but hers is a deeper, more subdued tone.

Some fans, however, appear to like the punch of color on their TV screens. One person added that her coat is “literally fire,” which is a clever play on words. And another person wrote that she looks “terrific” in bright red.

Savannah Guthrie Kicks off the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kobt arrived to work bright and early today, as usual. But with the holiday upon us, they veered away from their normal desk duties to host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade pre-show. And at 9 am, they will kick off the main event.

Ahead of the parade, the hosts shared that this year’s show will be more magical than ever. The “beautiful spectacle” will still include “great floats, awesome music, high school bands,” and Santa, of course. But we have some “extra goodies” in store this year, according to Kotb.

“Things you may not have seen in parades past…will be there,” she said. “You have to have an eagle eye ’cause we want you to spot them.”

Those of you watching will also get a chance to see a list of celebrities take the stage. Performers include Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Big Time Rush, and Jordin Sparks. The parade also added some new floats in the form of the Minions, Baby Shark, and more.