‘SEAL Team’ Adds Raffi Barsoumian as Series Regular for Season 6

SEAL Team has found a new recruit in the form of Raffi Barsoumian. Fans of The Code will recognize Barsoumian from his role as Rami Ahmadi. The actor’s stock is clearly on the rise with the latest casting announcement.

Barsoumian will play Omar in SEAL Team, as reported by Deadline. A Senior Chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL. As the son of Syrian immigrants, Omar has a deep understanding of the Middle East and calls upon that knowledge to help navigate missions in the region.

The series stars David Boreanaz and Max Thieriot and revolves around a team of elite Navy SEALs. The plot follows their professional and personal lives as they plan and execute high-stakes military missions. Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks also star.

Barsoumian excitedly marked the announcement on his Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Back into the military I go…”

The military drama will enter its sixth season. It is set to bow on Paramount+ after moving from CBS starting with season five. Barsoumian most recently held a significant recurring role on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow. He also keeps his acting chops in shape with regular theater and Broadway appearances.

Season Six of SEAL Team Hopes to be the Best

SEAL Team has undergone some significant changes since moving from CBS to Paramount+. Barsoumian’s casting is the latest shake-up, but the show is proving to be popular on the streamer. Season five was the first to stream exclusively on Paramount+ and proved to be one of the most-watched TV dramas on the service last year.

Showrunner and executive producer, Spencer Hudnut, recently inked a new deal to carry on his leadership behind the scenes. Hudnet posted to his Instagram to celebrate the announcement of the upcoming season.

“Many thanks to our incredible writers, cast, and crew for helping make this happen,” Hudnut wrote. “But the biggest thanks goes to the fans who stuck with us and made this move to Paramount+ a success! Can’t wait to continue this journey with all of you.”

Hudnut has been with SEAL Team since it premiered in 2017. His passion helped him rise through the ranks until he became executive producer and showrunner in 2019.

Fans are eager to get their first glimpse at the new season. Production is still underway on the upcoming episodes, but when will the trailer drop? The new casting announcement of Barsoumian shows that season six is still in the early stages of production. As such, the trailer release and premiere date are both still a ways away from being announced. Fans need to tune in for new updates as the new season comes closer to wrapping production.