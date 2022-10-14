‘SEAL Team’ Bringing In Former Navy SEAL To Direct Episode in Season 6

SEAL Team does its best to provide a sense of reality to its episodes and it’s really doing so as a former Navy SEAL is on board. Jason Cabell directed an episode of the Paramount+ series for the show’s sixth season. The episode was filmed in both Los Angeles and Jordan. It will air on the streaming platform in early November. Fans of the show can catch new episodes on Paramount+ on Sunday nights.

Let’s take a look at some of the background for Cabell. He is a decorated former Navy SEAL. Cabell served his country for more than 20 years. For Cabell, he has seen the battleground firsthand in numerous countries. He also has trained in all branches of the military. Additionally, he has participated in numerous rescue missions. Paramount said in a statement, according to Deadline, “Cabell brings an authentic lens to our storytelling and joins the hundreds of veterans on the show both in front and behind the cameras.”

‘SEAL Team’ Episode Director Has Has Previous Success

More notes about Cabell indicate that he is the writer and director of Running With The Devil, a 2019 thriller starring Laurence Fishburne, Nicolas Cage, Barry Pepper, and Adam Goldberg. Smoke Filled Lungs, which was Cabell’s directorial debut, was made in 10 days for $100,000. It was distributed by Indican. The movie won 19 awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the 2015 Milan International Filmmakers Festival. Cabell is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Paradigm Talent Agency, and Stankevich Law.

Here’s some more about SEAL Team as lead star David Boreanaz offered up a note or two about the upcoming season. He plays Jason Hayes on the show and stars alongside Max Thieriot. Of course, fans of Thieriot will be able to see him on this show on the streaming platform. But he’s got another series that just premiered on CBS. You can see Thieriot as the lead actor on Fire Country. SEAL Team episodes started running on the platform back in September.

While we are talking about directing episodes, it has been Boreanaz himself who has been behind the camera a few times, too. The actor is quite committed to not only his role but the show as well. But getting a real Navy SEAL to come on in to direct an episode will make a difference. It’s pretty cool to have someone who actually fulfilled that role to come on in and offer his expertise. We can only imagine how that episode will look when it hits the airwaves.