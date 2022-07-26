‘SEAL Team’ Cast Member Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for Season 19

The long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” is returning for season 19 in a few months. If you’re a fan of “SEAL Team,” you may recognize “Grey’s Anatomy’s” newest cast member in the upcoming season.

Actress Adelaide Kane, who is known for her portrayal of Rebecca Bowen on CBS’s “SEAL Team,” is joining the medical team as a first-year resident. Kane shared the news on Instagram, captioning her photo, “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV! So hyped to be part of such a historic series! Can’t wait to be covered in fake blood and bodily fluids on a daily basis. tysm! @greysabc”.

According to PopCulture, Kane will play Jules Millin. Her character is described as “reportedly raised by “drug addled artist/hippies,” but emerged from the situation all grown up. Having to take care of herself and her parents throughout life, Jules can be a bit bossy, but her heart is in the wrong place. The surgical resident isn’t afraid to break a few rules to save a life, and it can definitely get her in trouble.”Joining Kane as new cast members are Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.

Kane is experienced in drama series, having recently portrayed Hailey Damon in NBC’s family drama “This Is Us,” as well as playing Cora Hale in MTV’s “Teen Wolf.” Other notable drama performances include Ivy Belfry in “Once Upon A Time” and Mary Stuart in “Reign.”

Fans responded excitedly in the comments, saying “Congrats, this is huge!” and “You’ll make a fantastic doctor!”

Fans Look Ahead to New Season of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Season 18, as all seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy,” ended with many unanswered questions, and a lot of drama. The future of the hospital is uncertain, and there is trouble in paradise for Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). And, of course, Meredith Grey herself (Ellen Pompeo) has her own struggles to deal with, mostly involving Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman).

Fans can never get enough of the show. The Twitter account for the show tweeted out an announcement about Kane joining the show. “We can’t wait to see @AdelaideKane on #GreysAnatomy!”

Fans were excited to see another familiar name joining the cast. User @franbridgertons replied, “This is amazing news! She’s the greatest! Now please confirm Scott Speedman and ER Fightmaster”.

With a show that has been running for so long, there are constantly actors and characters leaving and coming onto the show. It is never certain how long a character will stick around for. Who knows if they will meet a devastating ending with “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol playing over it? However, that doesn’t stop fans from emotionally attaching themselves to the characters.

Fans hope for the best for season 19, which premieres on October 6.