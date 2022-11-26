‘SEAL Team’: Is Max Thieriot Done With the Show for Good?

Fans of Max Thieriot have been following the actor’s career from his time on the very popular SEAL Team to his new show, Fire Country. Sometimes, the workload becomes quite heavy when going between both of them. That was what Thieriot had been doing for some of the TV season. But Clay, his character, died on SEAL Team. Does that put the wraps on his involvement with the show? Could he come on back in a flashback as part of an episode? SEAL Team showrunner Spencer Hudnut offers some insights.

“We’ve done things like that in the past,” Hudnut told TV Insider. “I just think part of this decision was that just to finish Max’s work this season was such a struggle. The idea of being able to plan ahead and figure that out just seems hard, but we’ll never say no to anything. Clay’s legacy will live on within the show. And yeah, if there’s an opportunity where we could do something like that, I’d be all for it because he’s such a huge part of the show.”

‘SEAL Team’ Showrunner Offered Insights Into How The Show Would Handle Clay

Hudnut also was asked about his plans for Clay and Bravo team. Of course, what in the cards did change because the show wrote him out of the episodes? Hudnut said he’d often talk with Chris Chulack who was involved with a famed NBC show ER back in the day. For Hudnut and Chulack, Clay sort of felt like Dr. John Carter, a character played on ER by Noah Wylie.

“It’s from his POV of him joining Bravo team,” Hudnut said. “It felt like he would obviously always have a huge role in the story and whatever happened with Bravo team. So yeah, it’s dramatically impacted my roadmap of where I thought this would be going. But in a way, as a writer, you kind of like those challenges. You like to paint yourself into a corner and then get yourself out of it.

“Jason will always be the heartbeat of the show,” Hudnut said of the David Boreanaz character, Jason Hayes. “That was never gonna change. And so I think there’s a lot of good story to tell. As I keep saying, it’s unfortunate that we ever got in this situation with Max, but we’re very proud of what he’s doing [on Fire Country], and we’re excited about what we can now do at SEAL Team.”

Fire Country has been getting a lot of solid reviews from its first season. CBS put the show on Friday nights between a couple of standard shows that get good ratings. S.W.A.T. with Shemar Moore comes first, followed by Fire Country, then Blue Bloods closes out a Friday night filled with solid shows.