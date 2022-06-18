‘SEAL Team’ Showrunner Spencer Hudnut Will Remain at the Helm After CBS Studios Deal

SEAL Team’s showrunner and executive producer Spencer Hudnut is deepening his relationship with CBS Studios with a newly inked overall deal.

According to Deadline, Hudnut will work exclusively with the studio as SEAL Team enters into its season six filming. The deal comes after the military drama ranked among the most-watched TV dramas on ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ in 2021.

As the publication shares, Spencer Hudnut has been a longtime fixture of CBS. Before stepping behind the camera, he worked as a network advertising sales executive. And eventually, he moved into TV production as a writers’ assistant for Unforgettable.

Before joining SEAL Team, Hudnut jumped to NBC to become a writer and producer on Blacklist: Redemption. And in 2017, he returned to CBS for the premiere of his current project.

Hudnut did not begin with the series at the helm, however. Instead, he spent time working through the ranks to become executive producer and showrunner in 2019.

Max Thieriot Confirmed to Return to ‘SEAL Team’ This Fall

It is currently unknown when Hudnut’s SEAL Team will make its return. But it should hit this fall when the networks bring out their fall premieres.

When the story does continue, however, it will have a much shorter run than previous seasons. Because the series is shooting exclusively through Paramount +, the production quality will be akin to shows like 1883. And because filming takes longer and episodes cost more, the studio will have to release fewer installments.

For the first season, SEAL Team released 22 episodes. But last year, when the show moved to Paramount +, there were only 14. And next season, the show will only run for 10 episodes.

Aside from the season 6 length, Hudnut has not given up many spoilers. But we do know that Max Thieriot is confirmed to return to the story this fall.

Last year’s finale left his character, Clay Spenser’s, fate with Bravo Team unclear. And because of his new series, Fire Country, fans weren’t sure that he had time to continue on SEAL Team.

However, TVLine’s Matt Webb Mitovich was “reassured” that not only will the actor remain with Bravo, but he will do so as a series regular.

For his other project, Thieriot will play the lead character Bode Donovan.

As CBS writes, “Donovan is seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began.

Theriot will both star in and executive produce Fire Counrty.