‘SEAL Team’ Star AJ Buckley Posts Adorable Snap With Daughter: ‘Daddy’s Girl Always’

SEAL Team AJ Buckley took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable picture with his daughter. The picture depicts Buckley and his daughter under a pier on the beach. She is wearing a white dress. He dons a denim jacket and khaki pants.

“Daddy’s Girl Always,” he wrote in his caption. He added a series of hashtags, including “#missinghome; #daddysgirls; #mybaby; #prouddad; #raiseherstrongandfierce; #cherisheverymomen;#familyfirst.”

Fans quickly ran to the comment section to remark about the pair’s special bond. “A picture is truly worth a thousand words and this is precious,” wrote user @gramsie45.

Another user wrote, “That’s what it’s all about right there my brother.”

One fan commented, “There’s nothing like this love between a Daddy & his daughter.” Another user named @randypazen said, “What an amazing picture! There is something special about daughters. I love all my kids but the daddy daughter thing is the special.”

A final fan commented, “She will never let you down. I was a daddy’s girl and tried every day he was alive to not disappoint him.”

AJ Buckley clearly has a supportive group of fans who love seeing the soft side of the gruff actor.

AJ Buckley’s Life and Career

Buckley was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1977. At six years old, he immigrated to Canada. He grew up in White Rock, British Columbia, not far from Vancouver. He had a role in a Canadian show called The Odyssey. Then, he guest starred in The X Files and Millennium. He appeared in dozens of films and movies in smaller roles before his big break in 2005.

In 2005, he landed the role of Adam Ross on CSI: NY and starred in 141 episodes of the series. On the show, Buckley portrays a crime lab technician on the CSI team.

He in 2014, he appeared as Danny Crowe on the FX western series Justified.

He currently stars as Sonny Quinn on SEAL Team, the role for which he is most famous. Also, he voiced the character of Nash in the animated film The Good Dinosaur.

Last year, Buckley talked about the incredible experience of filming SEAL Team. He talked about how filming around helicopters made him feel just like a child again.

“This is a little boy’s dream to be on a show like this and fly around in Black Hawk helicopters,” he said in an interview with Monsters & Critics in March 2021. It’s like, I got to go to the helicopter and fly around, and then go jump off of a boat, and repel down the side of a building. I could not ask for a better job.”

Fortunately, Buckley will have the opportunity to continue his many action stunts. SEAL Team was renewed for a sixth season back in February.