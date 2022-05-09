‘SEAL Team’ Star AJ Buckley Posts Awesome Video of Mom Working on Show’s Set

“SEAL Team” star AJ Buckley shared an adorable video of his mother, Patricia Buckley, in celebration of Mother’s Day earlier this weekend.

From the looks of the video, Pat visited the “SEAL Team” set and spent some time with her son, AJ Buckley. She even had a chance to use the clapperboard at the beginning of one scene, with AJ recording Pat on his cell phone. We get a behind-the-scenes look at not only the many components of making a TV show but also the loving relationship between Pat and AJ.

“The Mom, The Myth, The Absolute Legend, my mom @patbuckley1,” AJ Buckley wrote in his caption. “People always ask where I get my drive from or my ability to dream bigger than anyone around me. Well that all comes from you mom. To the moon and back. #momasboy.”

It’s an adorable tribute in honor of Mother’s Day. But it’s not the only one that “SEAL Team” star AJ Buckley posted. He also gave a special shoutout to his partner, Abigail Ochse, who’s the mother of his three children. Ochse and Buckley have been together for over 12 years now, and they got engaged back in 2012. It’s unclear whether the two ever officially tied the knot, but they’re still happy in love based on these recent posts.

“No words could describe the way I see you. I am forever grateful that you @thechicmamas picked me. Happy Mother’s Day! #happymothersday,” AJ Buckley wrote in his caption. See the “SEAL Team” star’s beautiful family in the photo below.

Will AJ Buckley Return for ‘SEAL Team’ Season 6?

“SEAL Team” underwent a transformation this year as it shifted from CBS to Paramount+. The show will now air exclusively on the streaming service, and some fans wondered whether this would hurt or help its chances of renewal.

The good news is, the move seemed to help. According to Hidden Remote, Paramount did announce a Season 6 renewal earlier this year. And, to our knowledge, the cast, including AJ Buckley, should all return.

The Season 5 finale aired in late January, and production should start up again at the end of May. Per the outlet, filming has likely been bumped up so that Max Thieriot will be able to make it work with his schedule. Thieriot earned the lead role in another CBS project “Cal Fire,” which could start filming this summer. Hopefully, “SEAL Team” wraps up by then.

As is customary for shows that stream, “SEAL Team” Season 6 will only have 10 episodes. But, with no scheduled air time, this means the episodes can run as long or as short as they need to without worrying about fitting in certain commercial breaks.

Stay tuned for more updates on “SEAL Team” Season 6, which hopefully premieres this fall.