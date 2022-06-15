‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Hits a Fork in the Road During Season 6 Location Scout

“SEAL Team” fans can rest assured that Season 6 of the Paramount Plus show continues moving forward, as star David Boreanaz provides a pre-production update.

Boreanaz leads “SEAL Team” not only in front of the camera but behind it as well. He’s directed six episodes of the show already, and it looks like he’ll be directing more for the upcoming season. In an earlier Instagram post, Boreanaz revealed that he was location scouting for Season 6.

“Left or Right?” Boreanaz wrote in the caption. “Location scout for @sealteam_pplus to Direct.”

As you can see from the photo below, the “SEAL Team” crew faces a literal fork in the road. Maybe the fork will make its way into one of the episodes, or maybe they’ll film a huge action scene down one of the paths. Either way, are we surprised to see them scouting the desert?

‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Talks Working on the Show Behind-the-Scenes

Several “SEAL Team” members, including David Boreanaz, faced a lot of adjustments last season when they switched from CBS to Paramount Plus. On the one hand, it provided a lot of creative opportunities. But that also meant lots of adjustments from the formula the cast and crew were used to for four and a half seasons.

Boreanaz talked to TVInsider about these changes earlier this year, when Season 5 wrapped. While he said it was a “good season,” he also stressed how it was “probably the toughest season to shoot.”

“We had four episodes on CBS that launched us into this streaming world, [and] for us, [it was] just kind of getting used to that,” Boreanaz explained. “So it was kind of challenging to feel that out the first four episodes and then transport over.”

At least now, for Season 6, they can focus solely on building a new “SEAL Team” world that fits a streaming service. Having to make the transition halfway through put a lot of stress on everyone.

“The episodes were so intense once we got over. There’s something about network television, where you have the formula. And you kind of hit the acts and this and that,” Boreanaz said. “Once we got over to the streaming world, I know that we were able to open that up a little bit.”

He added, “And I think that the good thing is that we’ll even tune into it a little bit more. As far as, what does that mean? How can these shows be done? So it was challenging in that aspect.”