‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Says Season 6 Will ‘Blow Your Mind’ in New Post

SEAL Team star David Boreanaz is getting fans fired up for the upcoming Season 6 of the show that airs on Paramount Plus. Boreanaz, who plays Jason Hayes on the show, dials it back in his latest Instagram post. The actor is sharing a picture from the show’s pilot. Yet he’s not just stopping there. Boreanaz also lets fans know that the upcoming new season will “blow your mind” in his cutline. Take a look for yourself and get ready to see Hayes and the team get back to work.

Fans of the show appear to be ready for a new season themselves. That would be the summation from a lot of comments that were left under Boreanaz’s post. Now, the actor does keep fans informed about what is happening with the show. Recently, Boreanaz would share a throwback to Season 1.

David Boreanaz of ‘SEAL Team’ Directed A Season 5 Episode

If you are keeping track of the popular series, then you know that it originally aired on CBS. Nowadays, you can find it on the streaming platform for viewing. There are some pluses to being on Paramount Plus. Some episodes could be a little bit edgier than on network television. Watching SEAL Team brings a lot of fans great joy and happiness. The storylines are not always the easiest ones to digest. The day-to-day life of a soldier gets put under a microscope. But one can see the pride and hard work that goes into their efforts.

Upon hearing of the show’s renewal, Boreanaz was ecstatic when the news came down from Paramount Plus. He wrote in another Instagram post, “And we are BACK! Thank you to the fans, and great cast and crew. We look forward to our next mission!” The SEAL Team episodes do bring the work of this elite team of Navy SEALs to your TV screens.

In Season 5, the actor also directed an episode and said he wanted to highlight an aspect of a character. Which one? Davis, played by Toni Trucks. Boreanaz talked about it in an interview with TV Insider. “It’s phenomenal,” Boreanaz said of the Davis character. “When I directed the [penultimate] episode, I really wanted to highlight Davis’ strengths, and that character really was originated from a real person that [executive producer] Mark Owen knew.”

At the time of the interview, there was no word about a Season 6. Now we know, though. When asked to elaborate on that possibility at the time, the actor said, “What I could just say is that we’ve done great for Paramount+. You look at the numbers and the streaming, and then we’ve been trending as one of their number one shows for the past few weeks.” They did so good that they will all be back for another season, so get ready.