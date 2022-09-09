‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Teases Season 6 Premiere: ‘Best Season by Far’

In a matter of days, SEAL Team episodes for Season 6 will be dropping on the streaming platform Paramount Plus. Lead actor David Boreanaz is giving us a little tease ahead of the new season. He plays Jason Hayes on the show. From this clip he dropped on his Instagram account on Thursday, it looks like an active season. You can take a look at this for yourself and see what’s going down on SEAL Team.

As Boreanaz said in the caption area, Season 6 will be coming your way on September 18. You might want to mark your calendars and set some time aside. These episodes probably will be intense to watch. SEAL Team also has quite a cast on the show besides Boreanaz. In fact, one of them will be pulling double duty in the world of TV this season.

Max Thieriot appears on SEAL Team but you will also be able to see him on Friday nights on CBS. He stars in the new series Fire Country that has a pretty cushy spot in the lineup. S.W.A.T. with Shemar Moore leads off the Friday night lineup, followed by Fire Country, and finishing up with Blue Bloods with Tom Selleck. That is a good recipe for success when it comes to Fire Country.

David Boreanaz of ‘SEAL Team’ Will Direct An Episode This Season

Now, let’s turn our attention back to SEAL Team and Boreanaz. You can look for him to direct an episode for this new season. It will be called Phantom Pattern and we don’t know if this will be the first one or not. He’s not a newbie when it comes to being behind the camera. Hardly. Boreanaz has directed other SEAL Team episodes along with others from the shows Angel, Bones, and The Finder. What does he find interesting about directing? Boreanaz talked about it a little bit in another Instagram clip. “If you’re strong enough in your conviction, and you believe in what you’re doing, it becomes so ingrained in you through the prep process of directing,” he said.

Meanwhile, how much longer does Boreanaz see himself acting on the show? “I don’t know,” the actor said in an interview with TV Insider. “I think for me, it’s really relative to the stories that we’re telling… and I’m excited more so about the switch to Paramount Plus. Of all the streaming networks, this is a very positive one and they’re very aggressive in the way they do their shows. This show moving over there and the potential of going on to another season and whatnot, the show won’t be drastically different, but it will have a slower burn to it.”