‘SEAL Team’ Star Max Thieriot to Star in New Series ‘Fire Country’ Alongside Current Clay Spenser Role

Fear not, “SEAL Team” fans! Although he will star in the new series “Fire Country,” Max Thieriot will keep his current role as Clay Spenser in the military drama for the upcoming season.

According to Deadline, Max Thieriot will be working on both “SEAL Team” and “Fire Country” sets. He is also an executive producer on “Fire Country,” which was recently picked up to series. “Cruel Summer’s” Tia Napolitano joined the upcoming drama as an executive producer and showrunner.

Deadline also reports that “Fire Country” is from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios. The show’s story is based on “SEAL Team” star Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California’s fire country. It further stems from an original idea by Thieriot. He co-penned the story for the show’s pilot with writers, Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.

Per Deadline, “Fire Country” follows young convict Bode Donovan (played by Max Thieriot) as he seeks redemption and a shortened prison sentence as he joins a firefighting program that brings him back to his hometown in Northern California. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive fires across the region.

Starring with Max Thieriot in the upcoming series is Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, and Jules Latimer.

Max Thieriot Reveals What Drew Him to the Role on ‘SEAL Team’

During a 2017 interview with Seat42F, Max Thieriot spoke about what drew him to the role on “SEAL Team.”

“I was definitely considering more physical,” Max Thieriot explained. “So this kind of checked off all of those boxes. I met with Chris [Chulack] and Sarah [Timberman] and Ben [Cavell], and was just super excited about talking to them about the project and where they sort of felt like it was gonna go, and where my character was gonna go.”

Max Thieriot also spoke about how his “SEAL Team” character is on a “different level” of role in the series. “A different side of the role than a lot of the other characters would be doing, because I’m still on the green team. I haven’t really made it to tier one level yet. So I get to kinda show what all the training is like that they go through, so obviously, the other guys have already have that level training.”

The actor goes on to declare that his role on “SEAL Team” is pretty awesome. “Also it’s the mentality and the mental toughness that goes with trying to work your way up to that level. You’re constantly thinking that you’re the alpha, the top dog, and then all of a sudden you get to a new level, and these guys that are more experienced, that have seen more combat.”