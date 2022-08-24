‘SEAL Team’ Star Max Thieriot Teases Premiere of New Series ‘Fire Country’

If you keep up with SEAL Team star Max Thieriot, then you know that he’s one busy dude these days, thanks to Fire Country. In case you did not know, that is his new show that will be airing on Friday nights on CBS. Yep, it will be a lead-in for the venerable Friday night police drama Blue Bloods. That’s a pretty sweet spot to have in a network’s lineup. But Thieriot took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a little sneak peek into Fire Country and his character. Let’s take a look and see what Thieriot dropped on the social media platform right here/

You better believe the fans are ready to rock and roll with this show, too. They were busy in the comments section indeed. One of them said, “I can’t wait for October!!! This show looks AMAZING”. Another one wrote, “So excited!!!! Can’t wait for October!!” What is with the talk about October? Well, Fire Country will premiere with the rest of an action-packed Friday night lineup on October 7. You can get ready to see Shemar Moore and his crew come on back in S.W.A.T. at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central. That will be followed by Fire Country and Blue Bloods. We think this Friday night lineup will have people on the edges of their seats with so many incredible storylines.

Max Thieriot of ‘SEAL Team’ Will Play Bode Donovan on ‘Fire Country’

Some fans are asking out loud if Thieriot’s appearance in this new show will mark the end of him on SEAL Team. As far as we know, he will still be a part of that show over on Paramount Plus. Thieriot has a good thing going as Clay Spenser and works alongside David Boreanaz on there. Seeing the two of them as part of that show makes it work. It comes down to teamwork there. Looking at how Fire Country is shaping up, there will be more than Thieriot working to make sure the show works.

On the new show, Thieriot will play Bode Donovan, who is a troubled young convict. Because of this, we get a chance to see Bode join up in a firefighting program. What else might be happening on the new show as we look ahead to its debut? What do we know at this time?

In a release, CBS said, “Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.” Thieriot from SEAL Team actually had a hand in writing the pilot’s script. He also will be an executive producer for Fire Country.