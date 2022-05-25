Second Chance: These Three Fan-Favorite TV Shows Were Canceled Before Returning on New Platforms

It’s happened to all of us. We find a television show that we love, but before we know it, the series is pulled off the air for one reason or another. However, sometimes, these television shows find a new life…returning to the air on an entirely new platform after their initial cancelations.

Nashville Finds A New Home On Hulu and CMT

In 2012, the country-music-centered primetime drama series Nashville took on the ABC primetime lineup by storm. The television show pulled in millions of viewers each week on its initial platform; receiving regular acclaim. Starring Hayden Panettiere and Connie Britton, the primetime soap opera follows the trials and tribulations of country music stardom.

Then, the viewership began to decline, putting Nashville’s future on the broadcast network in jeopardy. The show was eventually canceled. However, Hulu and the Country Music Television network knew well that fans of the series were not ready to say goodbye. The series found revival on CMT in 2016, continuing for another two years.

Tim Allen’s Popular Television Series Last Man Standing Moves To A New Platform After ABC Drops the Axe

Fans of the popular Tim Allen television series Last Man Standing know that the sitcom has everything it needed to become a successful sitcom series. And, the show found six successful seasons on its original network, ABC.

However, in 2017 Last Man Standing found its end on the channel. Despite the fact that the series was the second-highest rated sitcom series on ABC during the 2016-2017 television season.

But, this was far from the end of the show, as we now know as 20th Century Fox stepped in; giving the series a brand-new home – and a second chance on the airwaves. In 2018, Last Man Standing found new life as it premiered on the Fox network. The series finally came to a close a few years later in the spring of 2021.

Netflix Saves The Day, Taking Longmire On After the Neo Western Series Faced Cancellation From A&E

When Longmire premiered on the A&E Network, it almost instantly found a fan base. The popular neo-western series continuously brought in steady viewership; as well as regular critical success. When the second season of the A&E series hit the airwaves in 2012, it was the highest-rated series on the popular cable television network.

But, this wasn’t enough to keep the series going for another season. A&E cut Longmire loose in 2014 as the show’s third season came to a close. Thankfully, however, the big-wigs at the popular streaming service, Netflix, know something good when they see it. And they were quick to scoop Longmire up, giving it new life for another three seasons.