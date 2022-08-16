‘Seinfeld’: Elaine Dated ‘Breaking Bad’s Walter White and ‘Better Call Saul’s Saul Goodman During the Show

If you are familiar with the sitcom Seinfeld, then you know that Elaine Benes had plenty of boyfriends during its nine-year run. Some of them happen to show up in other TV shows after popping up on the NBC show. Those would happen to include a couple of actors that viewers have gotten to know quite well in recent years.

Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White in Breaking Bad, and Bob Odenkirk, who plays Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul, were on there. If you look below, then TV Insider is offering some dialogue that reflects back to what might have been said among all four main characters. In case you need a refresher, Kramer is played by Michael Richards, George is played by Jason Alexander, and Jerry, of course, is Jerry Seinfeld.

Kramer: Oh I know that guy! Saul!

Elaine: Saul? He told me his name is Jimmy!

George: You can't trust a man with two names.

Bryan Cranston Appeared In Five Episodes Of 'Seinfeld'

Bryan Cranston Appeared In Five Episodes Of ‘Seinfeld’

Back on a Thursday night in 1996, you could see Odenkirk show up as Ben in a Season 8 episode titled The Abstinence. Ben is a doctor on the show and, of course, crosses paths with Elaine. As for Cranston, he got to appear in five episodes as dentist Tim Whatley. They were The Mom and Pop Store, The Label Maker, The Jimmy, The Yada Yada Maker, and The Strike. Reportedly, Elaine had upwards of 29 different boyfriends over the show’s entire run.

While we are talking about Cranston and Odenkirk, there are other boyfriends of note. Patrick Warburton probably is best-known for playing David Puddy, another boyfriend of Elaine’s. Boy, he was an interesting dude on the show. In one very well-remembered episode, Puddy decided he is going all out to support his favorite hockey team, the New Jersey Devils. He paints up his face to look like a devil. It scares the devil out of Elaine, that’s for sure. One scene has Puddy scaring the wits out of a Catholic priest in a car. In the end, Puddy gets Jerry and Kramer to join him at a game where they, along with two others, paint the letters D-E-V-I-L-S on their chests.

Of course, before the sitcom world came calling, Jerry Seinfeld had an incredible career as a stand-up comedian. He, in fact, plays a stand-up comic on the sitcom. It’s almost art imitating life a little bit. Seinfeld and Larry David would come up with the creation of this show. Getting the mix of actors to play the main roles would prove to be hitting comedy gold. Something Jerry’s friend Kenny Bania would know about, for sure. Still, taking a look back at the series itself is always a lot of fun. Reruns air on Comedy Central and other TV stations, too.