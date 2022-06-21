‘Seinfeld’ Fans Gathered in Major Cities To Watch the Finale in 1998: PHOTOS

Although the hit TV series “Seinfeld” was officially coming to an end, fans continued to show their support by gathering in major cities to watch the 1998 series finale.

In a six-year-old Subreddit, fans of Seinfeld reflected on the large crowds in major U.S. cities for the series finale, to begin with. One Redditor revealed that 76.3 million U.S. TV viewers tuned into the show’s “The Finale” episode. It became the fifth most-watched overall series finale in the U.S. Only “M*A*S*H.,” “Roots,” “Cheers,” and “The Fugitive” had more. The photos can be seen here.

Nearly 5,000 “Seinfeld” fans gathered in downtown St. Louis to watch the series finale. A large crowd of fans also took over Time Square in New York City for the now iconic event. It was also revealed that the real “Soup Nazi” took advantage of the crowds by offering cups of gazpacho. The price of the soup was between $8 and $24.

Along with the crowds, TVLand also reportedly paid tribute to the show by airing no programming during that series finale. Instead, a sign was in the TVLand office door that read, “We’re TV fans so… We’re watching the last episode of ‘Seinfeld’. Will return at 10 pm et, 7 pm pt.”

Jerry Seinfeld Reflected on When He Realized the Show Should End

Esquire reported that during a press conference, Jerry Seinfeld recalled the moment when he realized the show needed to end.

“I remember when I was in the ninth season and I was thinking maybe it’s time to wrap this up,” Jerry Seinfeld reflected. “And I remember inviting Michael [Richards] and Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and Jason [Alexander] to my dressing room and we all just sat there and we stared at each other.”

Jerry Seinfeld noted that he and his co-stars reflected on the show’s success and what they wanted to do. “We’ve had a lot of good fortune here. Maybe we shouldn’t push our luck too far. And we all agreed that this was the right moment. And I remember it’s the only time we all got together in a dressing room, the four of us, to make that decision. That was powerful. ”

When asked if he would like the opportunity to go back and rethink past “Seinfeld” episodes, Jerry said, “There’s a number of them that I would love another crack at, but I don’t really believe philosophically in changing or even thinking about the past.”

In regards to whether or not he regrets ending the show, Seinfeld added, “I remember I was in a cab one time and the cab driver said to me, ‘Why did you stop doing that show? It was very successful.’ And I said to him, well, I was at a point we had done it for nine years and I realized I could go off the air right now and the show could be a legend.”