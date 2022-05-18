‘Seinfeld’ Guest Star Recalls Jason Alexander’s ‘Dirty’ Prank Trying to Make Her Break Character

Though the official creators of the beloved 90s sitcom Seinfeld are Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, the pair had plenty of help from friends and colleagues along the way. One such colleague was comedian Carol Leifer, who wrote many of the series’ episodes, drawing on both her real-life experiences and natural comedic skill.

In a recent Instagram post, Carol Leifer reminded Seinfeld fans that she not only helped create the series but guest-starred in a single episode, “The Kiss Hello.” During this particular Seinfeld episode, George Costanza (Jason Alexander) is trapped in an infuriating situation in which he’s forced to pay for an appointment, even though he canceled it. Carol Leifer plays the “clicking” nurse who insists George pay the fee.

“[Throwback Thursday]!” Leifer wrote in the caption. “27 years ago today “The Kiss Hello” aired (2/16/95). My one & only Seinfeld guest star role, after incessant nagging. I played the hilarious Wendie Malick’s nurse.”

Hilariously, Leifer then adds that Jason Alexander pranked her during the scene in an attempt to make her break character. The seasoned comedian was no stranger to rude humor, however, and never cracked, despite Alexander’s best efforts.

“Little story…” she continued. “When Jason Alexander wrote a check to me in that scene, he wrote something crazy dirty to try and break me up. And with each take, the checks got filthier and filthier! Still surprised to this day that I never lost it!”

Jason Alexander Recounts Auditioning for George Costanza Role on ‘Seinfeld’

From Danny Devito to Chris Rock to Paul Shaffer, when it came to choosing an actor to play Jerry Seinfeld’s best friend George Costanza, many names were tossed around. In the end, however, Jason Alexander got the Seinfeld role, thanks to his part in Pretty Woman. In an interview with Inside of You, Jason Alexander described what it was like to audition for the now-iconic character.

“I lived in New York at the time,” Jason Alexander explained. “All the casting on Seinfeld was being done in LA, they’d seen a gazillion people, I guess, for George, some very famous. They were kind of all over the map and someone said, ‘We should get some New York actors in the mix.'”

“I didn’t know who the hell Larry David was, but I knew Jerry Seinfeld,” he continued. “I was one of the ones they called and said, ‘Put him on tape.’ And all I had was four pages from the pilot script with no context and nobody to ask about it.”

With no one to ask for help, Jason Alexander looked to Woody Allen for inspiration for his Seinfeld audition. “To me, it read like the dialogue in a Woody Allen film,” Alexander recalled. “And I went out and got some [glasses] and I not only did a thick New York accent, I literally was doing [the] Woody Allen voice. I’m doing Woody Allen. Blatantly. No one would mistake it. I finished the tape and I thought, ‘I’ll never see that again.'”

“A couple days later, I got a call from Larry [David], saying, ‘Love everything you’re doing. Come on out, we want to have you meet Jerry, you’ll read for the network’. And I flew out and they said, ‘Don’t change a thing, except don’t do the Woody Allen voice.'”