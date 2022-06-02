‘Seinfeld’ Star Jerry Seinfeld Settles Lawsuit Over Vintage Porsche

The legal mess surrounding Jerry Seinfeld and a counterfeit 1958 Porsche Carrera Speedster has finally been resolved.

According to The Daily News, the TV star on Wednesday (June 1) settled an ongoing lawsuit that claimed he sold the “inauthentic” classic at auction for $1.5 million. However, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Seinfeld sold the car on March 11, 2016. During that time, he was hosting a special sale on Amelia Island, Florida, that he strictly dedicated to the “Jerry Seinfeld Collection”

A company named Fica Frio, which is connected to Carlos Monteverde, the son of Brazilian billionaire Lily Safra, bought the imposter Speedster. And within a year, it hired an appraiser to learn the true value of the car. But upon examination, the appraiser found that the Porsche was a knockoff.

Fica Frio then slammed Jerry Seinfeld with a civil suit that demanded he return the $1,540,000 purchase amount along with an unspecified amount in damages.

Upon seeing the suit, Seinfeld believed it was based on lies. And he asked the buyers to prove that the car was a fake, which they did.

Jerry Seinfeld Claims that He was Also the Victim of a Counterfeit Sale

The situation then got even more complicated when the sitcom star turned the blame on the original car dealer. As he said, European Collectibles out of California verified in writing that the Porsche was legit. And Motorblend added that the car also came with a certificate of authenticity from Porsche.

According to the certificate, the Porshe was one of only 56 of its kind. And it was the only one to come complete with an Aurantium Green paintjob.

The comedian paid $1.2 million for the Porsche himself, reports the Associated Press. Seinfeld ended up pushing his own lawsuit against European Collectibles. And his team of lawyers discovered that this wasn’t the first time the company had issues with letters of authenticity.

Because of that, Seinfeld wanted to make sure the public understood that someone also duped him. So he assured the claimant in writing that he had no reason to play con-man.

“Mr. Seinfeld, who is a very successful comedian, does not need to supplement his income by building and selling counterfeit cars,” his suit read.

Feeling bad about the ordeal, Seinfeld personally called Fica Frio. And he left a voicemail that later leaked to the press.

“[I want to] offer my apology for this nuisance and assure you that you will be completely indemnified in full and not have to keep the car and get all your money back. I did want to apologize to you personally for that happening,” he said in 2018.

But apparently, Seinfeld did not immediately follow through with his promise. And because of that, he, Frica Frio, and European Collectibles spent nearly five years in court.