‘Seinfeld’ Releases Limited-Edition Coffee Collection With Blends Inspired by Sitcom’s Characters

Though Seinfeld characters didn’t enjoy quite as much coffee as other ’90s sitcom characters (looking at you, Friends), Jerry and the gang weren’t strangers to the local diner, Monk’s Cafe, either. Coffee made a regular appearance on the show, with Jerry and George frequenting the diner to talk about nothing.

If you always dreamed of sitting at the Monk’s Cafe bar between Jerry and George, enjoying a cup of joe, now’s your chance. Okay, well, Jerry and George won’t be there. And you’ll probably be at your kitchen bar rather than the cafe’s. But you can watch Seinfeld while sipping your Seinfeld blend from your Seinfeld coffee cup. And that’s kind of the same thing, right?

In a collaboration with Bean Box, the Seinfeld team is released the Seinfeld Coffee Collection, which is currently available for pre-order on the Bean Box website. The product description reads, “Bean Box has partnered with Seinfeld, our favorite show about nothing, to bring your mornings a special something.”

Priced at $28, the collection comes with four 1.8-ounce bags of ground or whole beans. You can also purchase full 12-ounce sizes of each blend, should a particular flavor strike your interest. The four-pack includes Jerry’s Diner Blend, a “smooth Brazilian blend with notes of brown sugar, roasted almonds, and chocolate” and Kramer’s Giddy Up, an “Ethiopian blend with notes of mango, papaya, and citrus.”

There’s also George’s Serenity Now, a “dark and toasty” blend “with notes of bittersweet chocolate and molasses.” And finally, Elaine’s Little Kicks, a “spice and sweet Mexican blend with notes of cocoa and cinnamon.”

‘Seinfeld’ Storylines Were Based on Real-Life Events

Coffee wasn’t an overly prominent prop on Seinfeld, but it was used often enough that an entire episode was centered around the caffeinated beverage. Back in Season 7 of Seinfeld, in the episode “The Postponement,” Kramer burns himself with hot coffee and sues the coffee shop for his injuries.

Believe it or not, the events of the episode are based on a real court case! And “The Postponement” was far from the only Seinfeld episode to draw inspiration from real-life events and experiences. In fact, Carol Leifer, a writer for the sitcom, explained that many of the episodes were born from stories from cast members and their friends. Even the most absurd Seinfeld storyline you can think of was likely based on a true story.

George’s rye bread fiasco, for example, was based on a story Carol Leifer heard from a friend. “What is so great about Seinfeld is that so many tangents of the show were told from things that happened in real life,” Leifer explained in an interview with news.com.au. “I have a friend from high school who said she had a great Seinfeld idea. She said, ‘We had a dinner party the other night. And these people brought bread to serve at the dinner. I forgot to put the bread out and I noticed at the end of the night, they took the bread home.”

“I remember saying to my friend, ‘You know what? I’m going to pitch to Larry and Jerry because I think there’s something there,” Leifer recalled. “And sure enough, when I pitched it to them, Larry David was like, ‘That’s a show. We’re definitely doing something with that’. And that became the episode called ‘The Rye.'”