‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Remembers ‘Key Producer’ George Shapiro in Touching Tribute

Following the news that George Shapiro passed away at the age of 91, “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late producer and manager.

“A wonderful man named George Shapiro passed yesterday at age 91,” Jason Alexander began the post. He also notes that Shapiro was a “key” producer of Seinfeld. “But more, his kindness and joyful optimism was a constant reminder to live life fully, gratefully, and with as big a smile as possible. Thanks, George.”

A wonderful man named George Shapiro passed yesterday at age 91. He was a key producer of SEINFELD. But more, his kindness and joyful optimism was a constant reminder to live life fully, gratefully and with as big a smile as possible. Thanks, George.#RIPGeorgeShapiro — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 29, 2022

As previously reported, George Shapiro passed away of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills. People reports that Shapiro was a co-founder and partner at Shapiro/West Associates. Along with playing a major part in creating “Seinfeld,” he was best known for managing Jerry Seinfeld. He also created “Comedian in Cars Getting Coffee” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show: Now Living in Color!”

Others who have paid tribute to the late George Shapiro are Norman Lear and George Carlin’s daughter Kelly. Danny DeVito (who played Shapiro in “Man on the Moon”) also issued a statement. “George was one of the sweetest guys on the planet. We got to see that smiling face every Friday night during the ‘Taxi’ days. He never missed a show.”

The National Comedy Center’s Advisory Board, of which Shapiro was a founding member, also issued a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend George Shapiro. Beyond his extraordinary achievements as a manager and producer who guided the careers of major comedy talent, George was a founding Advisory Board member of the National Comedy Center. He believed deeply in our mission to celebrate and preserve comedy’s heritage, and we were thrilled to welcome him to our grand opening events. We will miss him dearly.”

