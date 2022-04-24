Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out About ‘The Talk’ Exit: ‘It Was Like I Was Dead’

“The Talk” host and star Sharon Osbourne caught the ax last year when she came to the defense of TV personality and longtime friend, Piers Morgan. Now, she’s departing the U.S. and renewed her career in the U.K. Now though, Osbourne is speaking out about the experience, and she revealed that, following her suspension, “it was like I was dead.”

Sharon Osbourne’s American Career Ends Following ‘The Talk’ Controversy

Osbourne was booted from “The Talk” when she defended Morgan in having a right to his opinion, per Deadline. Previously, he deemed former actress and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, a liar regarding her mental health. Meghan Markle’s supporters accused Morgan of being racist which is when Osbourne became involved. As a result, the female TV personality’s career became entrenched in further accusations of racism.

Now, a year later, Sharon Osbourne has managed to renew her career across the pond. She also revealed the difference between American views regarding her comments, versus the response in England and Australia.

“My phone as far as my TV career here [in the United States] was non-existent, not one call. Nothing.”

Outside of the U.S., however, Osbourne shared, “In England and Australia, [my career] never changed.” She concluded, “Here it was like I was dead.”

While Osbourne held a significant role on “The Talk” for 10 years, she doesn’t miss the show too much. Following her suspension, she reflected, “Everybody’s scared of saying something wrong that somebody would take and sell. It’s no way to bloody live. I don’t want it. I don’t need it. It’s just our time to go home.”

Piers Morgan Calls Friend’s Suspension From Talk Show ‘Disgusting’

Since departing the U.S. and making her way back to the U.K., Deadline reports Sharon Osbourne will join Piers Morgan on the brand new television channel, TalkTV. There, he’ll air his new primetime talk show. Afterward, Sharon Osbourne will air her panel show, “Straight Talking Starts Here,” where “there will be no holding back.”

Nevertheless, The Sun reports Piers Morgan did have some choice words regarding Sharon Osbourne’s suspension from “The Talk.”

Simply put, he said, “What happened to me was bad, what happened to Sharon was disgusting.”

His statement came after Osbourne demonstrated regret regarding her controversial statement. Following the incident, she said, “To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry.”

She continued, “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive, and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

In spite of her apology, she said the network believed she hadn’t felt “repentant enough,” and banned her from the show.

Morgan further explained that “She didn’t even agree with the opinion, she just said I was entitled to it, which by the way I was.”

Now, with TalkTV going live on April 25th, the personality and friend of Sharon Osbourne said he is “delighted [the channel] has offered her a new birth.”