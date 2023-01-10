Sherri Shepherd Reveals Barbara Walters’ Final Words When She Left ‘The View’

Weeks after Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93, Sherri Shepherd reveals the late journalist’s final words when she left The View in 2014.

During the episode of her daytime talk show, Sherri, on Monday (January 9th), Shepherd recalled the day Barbara Walters was packing up her dressing room and leaving The View for the last time. Shepherd said she and Walters had a touching moment near an elevator. “She said, ‘Dear, I love you,’” Shepherd stated. “The doors opened and she stepped in the elevator and I started crying.”

Barbara Walters noticed Shepherd getting emotional and said her final words at The View set. “As the elevator doors close, she [yells back] ‘What are you crying for?’”

Meanwhile, Shepherd recalled some other moments on The View set, which included when then-presidential candidate John McCain was on the show. Although there had been an order in which the co-hosts would ask questions, Shepherd wasn’t able to ask her questions. She was frustrated about the segment and went to Barbara Walters for advice. “She said, ‘Dear, I’m gonna say this. I’m gonna say it one time. You have to speak up or you will get left behind.’”

To which Shepherd said, “I was just ready to follow the rules. I was a nice girl – and I learned that from Barbara, you have to jump in. You have to speak.”

Sherri Shepherd Praised Barbara Walters For Creating a ‘Sisterhood’ on ‘The View’

Along with paying tribute to Barbara Walters on her talk show, Sherri Shepherd praised Walters for creating a “sisterhood” at The View.

“Being with the ladies at The View, they’re like my sisters,” Shepherd told ET. “Even the ones that I didn’t work with — Lisa Ling and Debbie Matenopoulos, we saw each other, and we just hugged. I kissed the screen that Star Jones was on and Elisabeth Hasselbeck. It’s like a family. You never really leave The View.”

Shepherd further recalled communicating with her former The View co-hosts after hearing about Barbara Walters’ passing. “When I heard the news, I immediately texted Joy, and immediately texted Whoopi and Elisabeth texted me, so, we were all on the phone. That’s a sisterhood that just, the bonds never break.”

The View honored Barbara Walters last Tuesday (January 3rd) following the show’s holiday break. “It’s her vision, her passion, her show, and today, The View remembers Barbara Walters,” the show’s intro stated before hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin appeared on stage. Also in attendance for the emotional episode were Shepherd, Matenopoulos, and other former The View co-hosts.

Shepherd further recalled what Barbara Walters was like when not on The View stage. “What you saw on the show versus on-on-one with Barbara — completely different when I said on The View, whenever Barbara would say, ‘I want to have dinner with you, dear,’ I was like, ‘What did I do now?.’ We would go out to dinner, hold hands, laugh so much,” Shepherd added.