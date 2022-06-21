Simon Cowell Releases Emotional Statement After ‘X-Factor’ Star Tom Mann’s Fiancée Dies on Wedding Day

Following the news about “X-Factor” star Tom Mann’s fiancée, Dani Hampson, dying on the couple’s wedding day, Simon Cowell released a statement about the 34-year-old publicist’s passing.

In a statement to TMZ, Simon Cowell shares, “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him. From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”

According to Mann, Hampson passed away in the early hours of Saturday (June 18th). The couple was originally going to marry on September 25, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to postpone the special event.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak,” Mann wrote on Instagram. “I feel like I have cried an ocean.

Mann further explained that he and Hampson did not make it to the altar or even get to say their vows, or dance their first dance. “But I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Mann and Hampson share a baby boy together, named Bowie.

As His Fiancee’s Cause of Death is Still Uncertain, Tom Mann Says He is Going to Do His Best to Raise Their Son Bowie

Although he did not mention Hampson’s cause of death, “X-Factor” star Tom Mann says he’s going to do his best to raise their son, less than a year old, Bowie.

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here,” Mann stated. “But I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.”

Mann then wrote that he will not be a mark on the parent that Hampson had already become but he promises he will do his everything to raise Bowie just the way both of them always wanted. “I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

Mann went on to declare that Hampson was the most beautiful person inside and out. “The most incredible soul,” he wrote. “We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that.”

The “X-Factor” star went on to add that he will try to find peace in his fans’ messages and comments. But he is currently grieving at this time and will be for a very, very long time. “My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”