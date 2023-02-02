Simon Cowell’s Head Set on Fire During ‘Got Talent’ Auditions

Simon Cowell took part in a bit during an audition for Britain’s Got Talent and found his head being set on fire. How did all of this happen? Well, Cowell was led onto the stage by a masked magician. He was told to sit in a chair. That’s where a hood was put over his head.

Lighter fluid then was poured all over the hood with Simon Cowell in it. His head gets locked in a box. But it was opened at the front so audience members could see inside. Then, the magician dropped a flame into the box. That sent Cowell’s head up in smoke and fire.

Onlooker Describes What Happened When The Head Of Simon Cowell Caught On Fire

One person who was there when it happened said, “The audience screamed, judges were out of their seats screaming, everyone was totally stunned. The flames were put out and Simon got up looking a bit shell-shocked while the rest of the judges breathed a sigh of relief as he returned to the panel.”

Simon Cowell, 63, said after the incident, “I could feel liquid being poured on me but I had no idea it was lighter fluid!” Alesha Dixon, another judge on Britain’s Got Talent, said, “Simon, he set your entire head on fire! It was very scary, you are a very brave man to do that. It made me realize how much we care about you, I was ready to come up there and rescue you.”

Amanda Holden, another judge, said of seeing Simon Cowell as part of the act, “It was massively entertaining but horrific to watch. It was scary.” New judge Bruno Tonioli said, “It reminded me of a scene from that movie, Saw, seeing Simon’s head in that contraption. I was captivated, I’ve never seen anything like that.”

All of the judges are watching auditions for the show at the London Palladium. They are for the new series from the ITV show that will go out later this year, the Mirror reports.

Bruno Tonioli Said ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Will Be Bigger Than His Former Show

Tonioli, who is a former judge on Strictly Come Dancing, joined the panel and replaces David Walliams. In his first interview last week, Tonioli declared Britain’s Got Talent will be more successful than Strictly Come Dancing.

“This is the biggest show – now that I’m in it!” Tonioli said. “Now that they have me! I mean it. Oh, Simon is going to hate me saying that. Ha, ha ha.” On signing up for the show, Tonioli said, “I do it because I love to do it. Amanda and Alesha – we’ve all known each other for years.”