‘SNL’ Alum Kenan Thompson Reveals Why the Show Could End Soon

“Saturday Night Live” has been around since 1975. The revolving cast loves to create the craziness sketches to shock viewers and make them laugh. However, the quotable show won’t be around forever.

“SNL” has 47 seasons on-air, and creator Lorne Michaels has said that he thinks he could possibly retire at the show’s 50th season.

“I think I’m committed to doing the show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years” Michaels told Gayle King. The comedian did an interview with King on CBS Mornings back in 2021. “I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that would be a really good time to leave.”

Michaels said that he doesn’t want the show ever to be bad — he cares about it too much.

Comedy legend Kenan Thompson has been on “SNL” since 2003, nearing two decades. When you think of “SNL,” one of the first people you think of is Kenan Thompson, if not the first. Thompson did an interview on “Hell of a Week” on Comedy Central, and when asked if the show is ending at the 50th season, he responded, “Is that the rumor?”

He then joked that if that’s the rumor, then he needs to start planning. Then, he said, “I mean, there could be a lot of validity to that rumor because 50 is a good number to stop at, you know what I’m saying? That’s an incredible package. [Lorne Michaels] will probably be close to 80 years old at that point, and you know, he’s the one that has had his touch on the whole thing.” Thompson implies that he couldn’t see anyone filling Michaels’ shoes.

“SNL” Rumored to End After Season 50

Although it would be sad to see the beloved show come to an end, it may be it’s time. With recent seasons, fans have expressed that they feel the content on the show is getting “cringy.”

From the infamous, too-long fly skit after the Vice Presidential debates last year, to the painful Elon Musk Mario sketch, the show has got some heat. Both casual viewers and fans of the show alike seem to be sick of some of the skits. Although the “bad” sketches do have their charm, some audiences seem to be less amused by the episode.

Many also miss old cast members who have left — Amy Pohler, Tina Fey, Bill Hader, Jimmy Fallon, and most recently Kate McKinnon, have all left, although many of them are considered to represent the “prime” of “SNL.” Although cast members like Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and more are still there, they will all eventually leave as well.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to the possible ending of the show after Season 50. Twitter user @ThatWeekInSNL quote-tweeted an article about Thompson’s comments, saying: “As someone who’s been patiently waiting to again see what SNL is like under another producer that isn’t Lorne, this gets a big ol’ hell no from me. Do it with a smaller budget, smaller cast, get scrappy again.”

As someone who’s been patiently waiting to again see what SNL is like under another producer that isn’t Lorne, this gets a big ol’ hell no from me. Do it with a smaller budget, smaller cast, get scrappy again. https://t.co/Av5YziPrX4 — That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) July 29, 2022

It is still not confirmed whether “SNL” will end after Season 50.