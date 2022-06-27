‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Lands New Role in Action-Thriller

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman just wrapped up filming in a newly announced role. According to Deadline, Ron Perlman and others have just completed filming Joe Baby in Mississippi. Joe Baby, directed by Steven Brand, will star Perlman alongside Dichen Lachman, Willa Fitzgerald, and Harvey Keitel.

Deadline breaks down the plot of the movie. “The film based on Drew Fine’s novel centers on Lachman’s character of the same name—a ‘collector’ for a private investigator, searching for a way out of her unfulfilling and sometimes violent life. When Joe takes on a case to help the savvy daughter of a real estate mogul recover money she was conned out of, she is also approached by an unorthodox FBI Agent who is looking into the cold case murder of Joe’s hit-man father. When Joe discovers the two cases may be related, she is soon caught up in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game in which she must face her violent past in order to live another day.”

Joe Baby also stars Kelly Hu, Kenneth Choi, Corin Nemec, David Lipper, Dan Bakkedahl, and Jason London. Todd Samovitz adapted the film’s script from the Drew Fine novels.

Ron Perlman’s Acting Career

Deadline profiles Ron Perlman in the article about his upcoming film, Joe Baby. “Perlman is a Golden Globe winner and two-time Emmy nominee whose recent credits include Adam McKay’s end-of-the-world comedy Don’t Look Up for Netflix and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley for Searchlight Pictures. The actor will also soon be seen in Tim Brown’s action-comedy The Retirement Plan with Nicolas Cage and Ashley Greene, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Lee Friedlander and Jonathan Sobol’s action pic The Baker, among other projects.”

However, recently, Perlman found himself in hot water with fans over a controversial tweet. His tweet aimed focus at the Supreme Court. Perlman took issue with a ruling concerning permits for carrying a gun in public. However, Perlman deleted his tweet thirty minutes after posting it. The tweet read, “The latest Supreme Court decision on firearms neglects to say the one thing that they actually meant to say; for whites only.” Fans on the internet responded with both support and condemnation of his words.

Ron Perlman has been a busy man lately. He welcomed a grandson into the world this year. He also lined up more interesting roles in films. For instance, Perlman appeared in five films in 2021 including Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. Additionally, he is currently involved in four projects this year, including Alfonso Pineda Ulloa’s There Are No Saints.

Likely, these new roles will add to his storied career. However, Perlman fans will remember him for his previous iconic roles. These include Clay Morrow on the series Sons of Anarchy, Hellboy in the Hellboy franchise, and Nino in Drive.