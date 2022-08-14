‘Sons of Anarchy:’ Could This Fan Theory Prove That Clay is Jax’s Father?

The fanbase of “Sons of Anarchy” is a strong one. Even years after the show’s ending, fans still throw around theories. A theory has been going around about some characters possibly being related.

The drama TV show followed Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), a single father in a motorcycle gang. As he tries to pull away because of their increasing chaos, more chaos ensues. The show was widely loved by many, and after it ended, the fans begged for spin-offs to look deeper into characters and their backstories.

One fan theory suggests that Jax’s father, JT Teller and one of the founders of SAMCRO, may not actually be his biological father. The theory also says that his stepfather, Clay Morrow, is actually Jax’s father.

Gemma Teller, Jax’s mother, is known for being feared. She orchestrates deaths throughout the show, and is in general an intense person. JT died due to injuries after being hit by a semi truck, and it was revealed that Clay and Gemma had sabotaged his bike and planned his death.

According to Screen Rant, this kicks off the fan theory. Viewers know that Gemma was cheating on JT with Clay prior to their planning of his death. Screen Rant wrote: “Just two months after meeting JT, Gemma became pregnant with Jax, and she had a second son, Thomas Teller, in 1984. It’s possible, then, that Gemma was also seeing Clay when she started her relationship with JT, and so Jax was actually Clay’s son.”

Additionally, the publication points out that Jax’s brother’s birth certificate is shown, but never Jax’s, and that he has some of the same physical traits as Clay.

Of course, it is just a fan theory, and nothing has been confirmed. But this makes the story even deeper, as it involves a lot more betrayal on all parties involved. Jax spends the series going through so much, and if the theory was true, it would be painful for him to know Gemma had killed who he thought was his own father.

The “Sons of Anarchy” lore and backstory runs deep. Fans have called for there to be spin-offs on so many characters. There is still so much to learn about them. The characters all have such interesting backstories, and fans want to know more.

The only spin-off of the show to air is “Mayans M.C.,” which follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes. The show currently has an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a great score, especially for a spin-off. There is no doubt that if Gemma had a spin-off, fans would eat it up.

In the meantime, “Mayans M.C.” has been renewed for a fifth season. It is supposed to air in 2023 for fans to get there “Sons of Anarchy” fix.