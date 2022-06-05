‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Sends Special Message to Fans Amid ‘Mayans MC’ Season 4

As television’s Mayans M.C., the hit spin-off series of the FX favorite Sons of Anarchy, continues into its fourth season fans continue to tune in to see what is happening with Rivera’s El Padrino and the rest of the group. And, this season is coming to an end, with the ninth of 10 episodes set to appear this week.

And Sons of Anarchy legend, Kurt Sutter is throwing some recognition to the series, as well as one of the stars, Emilio Rivera, in a recent Instagram post.

“Hope you’ve enjoyed Season 4,” Kurt Sutter writes in a weekend Instagram post.

Sutter’s Instagram post includes a pic of Emilio Rivera in full Mayans M.C. character, Marcus Alvarez. Including wearing his famous leather vest which is donning the words El Padrino (The Godfather).

“So grateful for the talent and loyalty of this man,” Sutter includes in the message “You truly are, El Padrino.”

Why Didn’t Sons Of Anarchy Get The Planned Prequel Series?

When Sons of Anarchy went off the air in 2014, fans of the series had been hearing the buzz of a prequel series. The idea behind this series was to follow the nine original founding members of SAMCRO. The prequel was set to follow storylines outlined by Sons of Anarchy’s Jax, before his father’s death. However, this series never quite came to fruition despite appearing to make some major leaps towards finding its way on the air.

“As we started thinking more and more about this prequel on the First 9, at this point I’m thinking more of a one-off like a miniseries,” Kurt Sutter has explained of the former Sons of Anarchy prequel plan.

“Like maybe 10 episodes or two 8 episodes seasons,” Sutter continues. “I felt like to put out that manuscript with his history before that aired was going to handcuff me too much.”

But, an ill-timed joke and a merging of two major companies likely put an abrupt end to these plans. In the spring of 2019, the Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox. At the same time, the Sons of Anarchy spin-off series, Mayans M.C. was about to hit the airwaves. However, there was a joke within the pilot about Walt Disney. And, this did not sit well with the company. Sutter replaced the joke. However, this one includes Pluto and Mickey. A move that started a sort of stand-off between Sutter and Disney. However, Sutter has said that the sequel isn’t necessarily a dead idea.

“As of now, the possibility of doing that doesn’t look that hopeful,” Sutter says in an interview with Deadline.

“It’s their property,” Sutter adds. “They’re not going to let me take it somewhere else. Right now, that relationship is in flux. With time and a shift in attitude, will we be able to do it? I don’t know. Hopefully. Maybe.”