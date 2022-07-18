‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Danny Trejo Praises His Son, Gilbert, on 8 Years of Sobriety

Danny Trejo’s son celebrated a huge milestone, and the Machete actor took to his official Instagram to celebrate. Trejo’s son, Gilbert, has been sober for several years following a serious substance abuse issue. The proud father sounded off on social media.

The image features the father-son duo leaning against a car. Both men grin ear to ear in the Southern California sun. “My son @gilberttrejo38 has 8 years clean and sober today!” Danny Trejo wrote. “I love you so much, and I’m so proud of the man you’ve become.” Trejo ends his message with a note of encouragement for parents dealing with children with addiction. “Any parents out there with children struggling with addiction, I didn’t think my son was going to make it and today he’s my best friend! There is hope!”

Danny Trejo has first-hand experience with substance abuse… and sobriety

Danny Trejo is a real-life tough guy who not only supported his son while he recovered but also went through his own rehabilitation. When he was eight years old, his uncle supposedly gave him marijuana as a present, only for that use to progress into drinking by the age of 12. Later in life, he became addicted to heroin when he was a teenager. Throughout the 1960s, actor Danny Trejo was incarcerated on several occasions. However, everything changed in 1968 when a prison riot resulted in Trejo being placed in solitary confinement. This was due to hitting a guard with a rock. While he was in solitary, the Sons of Anarchy star found religion and resolved to stay sober. He left prison on August 23, 1969, and has been drug-free for over 50 years.

Trejo’s latest role is for the whole family

Of course, Trejo found a niche playing tough guys in both tv and film. Recently, Danny Trejo lent his voice to play Stronghold in Minions: The Rise of Gru. The name definitely fits the animated character, who is a member of the Vicious 6 and wears metal gauntlets on his fists. Trejo didn’t feel compelled to modify his vocal tone because he felt like this part was a good fit for him. The film’s director reportedly encouraged Trejo to simply use his own voice for the character.

Having established his reputation for playing tough guys in action fare, you might expect the actor to be hesitant to act in children’s films. However, Trejo has no such reservations. “I remember when they asked my daughter [during an interview], “Where did your dad grow up?” She said, “He hasn’t,” Trejo told Comic Book Resources. ” I love movies that you can have fun with. I don’t even like to go to movies where you got to think too much. You got to figure out a plot or, wait a minute, what happened? And so I love movies that have a simplicity. I love the simplicity of the script as you see… I just love making movies.”