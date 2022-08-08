‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Danny Trejo Set To Play Ferdinand Magellan in New Film

Legendary tough guy Danny Trejo will soon add a touch of history to his already impressive filmography. The Sons of Anarchy star recently earned the role of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in the upcoming historical epic, 1521. The film is still in the pre-production phase and no release date has been set. The plot, however, is already thoroughly fleshed out.

1521 will depict Europe’s first documented arrival in what is now the Philippines. As history buffs are already aware, Danny Trejo’s character, Ferdinand Magellan, set out on an expedition to the Maluku Islands but arrived on the shores of Homonhon Island instead on March 16, 1521.

This journey is known by historians as Magellan’s last, as Ferdinand and his crew suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of island warrior Datu Lapu-Lapu in the Battle of Mactan. The legendary warrior who successfully delayed the colonization of the Philippines for over forty years will be portrayed by One Tree Hill star Michael Copon.

In addition to Magellan’s journey, arrival, and eventual defeat, 1521 will explore a romance between a princess of the island and a Spanish soldier. The Mactan princess, Diwata, will be played by Eerie star Bea Alonzo.

“A young native princess with goddess-like beauty falls in love with a dashingly handsome Spanish soldier,” the official plot line from screenwriter Mary Krell-Oishi reads. “Pulled apart by their loyalties to their own people, and against all odds, they fight for their clandestine romance.”

Along with Copon and Alonzo, Hector David Jr., Costas Mandylor, and Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan are set to join Danny Trejo in 1521.

‘1521’ Star Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan Shares Excitement for Working With Danny Trejo

Aside from sharing the casting news on his social media, Danny Trejo has yet to comment on the upcoming historical epic. His co-star Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan, however, couldn’t wait to share that she would soon be acting alongside the action legend.

The actress shared her elation for the role and immense respect for Danny Trejo in a recent Instagram post. “Lunes. Bring it on!” she wrote. “Such an honor to work with Señor Danny Trejo!”

“His secret to success in Hollywood: When the opportunity comes, Open your door,” Maricel continued. “He considers himself first and foremost an actor and not a movie star. It keeps his feet on the ground.”

“When people start to see themselves as movie stars, they lose it and it gets to them. It is important to stay humble and get the work done and better without complaining!”

The 1521 star then shared the 78-year-old’s impressive health habits on set. “He prioritizes working out by going to the gym and running the hills by our hotel!” she said. “He keeps a positive attitude and is gracious with his time and attention. What excites him the most is what he can do to serve others. No wonder everybody in Hollywood wants to work with him!”