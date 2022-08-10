‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Have Questions About Gemma’s Background

Sons of Anarchy fans have plenty of questions about Gemma Teller Morrow (Katey Sagal) and the character’s background. Fans have taken to popular social media app Reddit to discuss different theories on why she acts the way she does.

One user named u/AlwaysWoke1 posted lengthy remarks about the character, wondering why the show doesn’t give more information into her background.

“Can someone please just explain to me why Gemma is the way she is?” they wrote. “And why the show doesn’t delve in deeper to understand her character a bit more? What I mean is why is she SO controlling and possessive over Jax?”

One user responded to the original poster. “Power and identity. Pure and simple,” they wrote. Then, they elaborated on their answer.

“Gemma’s entire life, purpose and identity is as queen biker mom of SAMCROW. That’s all she has, and she LIKES it. She likes the power, the respect, the position, and the influence it all brings. She had that first with JT. Then when he wanted the club to go straight – which would diminish their power and influence and hence, her own – she conspired to kill him and switch to Clay.”

One user had another explanation. “I feel like she had a bad relationship with her mother and had a weird power complex about it,” they wrote. “I agree with everything you said but I feel like most of those questions could be answered if we knew more about her relationship with her mom.”

Check out all fan theories about Gemma’s character by reading the entire Reddit thread here.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi Lands a New Role in Upcoming Thriller

Theo Rossi, who played Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz on the FX series Sons of Anarchy, will have a major role in an upcoming sci-fi thriller.

According to Deadline, Rossi will play a “mercenary boss” named Garrison. Jake McLaughlin stars in the central role. Fans may recognize McLaughlin as Ryan Booth from Quantico. Additionally, McLaughlin and Rossi are joined by Ballers star Arielle Kebbel. Miki Ishikawa, from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, joins the project as well.

Deadline describes the film. “The film currently in production in North Carolina centers on Neil Bardo (McLaughlin), a commercial real estate inspector and committed family man who accidentally injures his only son. To keep his marriage to Elena (Kebbel) intact while facing crushing medical costs, Neil begs for additional shifts from his mercenary boss, Garrison (Rossi). While inspecting an abandoned government facility, he’s confronted by nightmarish visions that now begin infiltrating his waking life. Desperate for answers, Neil enlists the help of ex-girlfriend turned journalist Naomi (Ishikawa). And together they unravel the mystery of the covert government site and its soul-bending experiments.”

Rossi’s other film roles include Tino Hull in Red Sands (2009) and Todd in Bad Hurt (2015). He also stars as Francisco “Ghost” Alvarez in Lowriders (2017) and Deuce in Vault (2019).