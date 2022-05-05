‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans React to Kim Coates Returning as Tig on ‘Mayans MC’

As Sons of Anarchy fans hear that Kim Coates is coming back as Tig Trager on the FX show Mayans MC, they are expressing their joy. Tig happened to be one of the toughest dudes on Sons of Anarchy and getting him on Mayans MC is a true get. Let’s take a look and see what these fans are saying.

Fans Are Happy Over Having ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates Return

Another fan tweets, “I never thought I’d see Tig again! I’m screaming but also petrified. I spent the last few seasons of SOA white knuckling the remote every week and he miraculously made it out alive. Tig is a precious flower that must be protected at all costs!” This Tig fan simplifies a message: “I’m totally freaking out! Giddy as hell and can’t stop talking about it.”

Speaking of Sons of Anarchy fans, one Tig fan theory is a game-changer. This theory does happen to involve fans on Reddit. They were discussing scenes between Tig and Kozik that happened in Season 3 of the show. Tig didn’t let Kozik join SAMCRO due to something in the past. Well, this “thing” happens to be about a dog. Fans see more into this than just about a dog, though.

Some speculate the dog died. Others say that Kozik was supposed to feed the dog but could not do so. One other fan offers up that Tig and Kozik were roommates. When they moved out, Kozik took the dog, causing a rift. This fan writes, “Kozik and Tig dated and when they broke up Kozik took the dog with him. I mean it’s farfetched but it made sense to me at the time.”

Who Are Some Fans’ Favorite Characters From SOA Days?

More fan debate takes place when talking about their favorite Sons of Anarchy characters. They pick through Jax Teller, Chibs, or Clay. There’s much to be said about these characters and others, like Tig, from this show that ran seven seasons on FX. The loyalty they show is deep. Theo Rossi, who played Juice Ortiz, offered up some thoughts about the show himself.

“But like I said recently, and I’ll say this to anyone,” he said in an interview. “I think if you take the best scenes from Sons, especially over the last couple of years, and you put them side by side against any other television show, I just don’t see how you don’t put it up there. But you know what, it’s OK because at the end of the day, what you want in a television show is you want people to watch it, and we had that in spades.”