‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Reveal Their Favorite Villain

The popular drama series Sons Of Anarchy may have left the TV airwaves after seven successful seasons on FX nearly a decade ago. However, fans are still loving the series – and the show’s iconic characters. In fact, one recent Reddit post reflects how fans of the drama are displaying just how popular the series remains even years later, as they discuss who their favorite villain was during the show’s run.

Sons Of Anarchy Fans Discuss The Show’s Most Memorable Villians

There’s no doubt that Sons Of Anarchy featured plenty of villains during its run on FX. The Kurt Sutter-led drama series follows the SAMCRO club members as they ride a very thin line that separates right from wrong. And, since the core players aren’t displaying the ideal behavior, the bad guys certainly take things to the next level!

“I get the show [wasn’t] really about the external villains facing the club,” one Redditor begins in the Sons Of Anarchy post.

“[A]nd one of the running themes of the show was that most of their problems were caused by their own actions,” the fan relates. “[B]ut [I] wished they had a strong antagonist to fight against.”

This fan then goes on to name who they thought turned out to be the “best” villain during the show’s run…the character? Ally Walker’s ATF Agent June Stahl.

“I think Stahl was the best villain for a few reasons,” the Redditor reveals. This fan goes on to explain that Walker’s Agent Stahl was the main antagonist in the series for three seasons. This, the Redditor points out is longer than any other characters.

Fans Sound-Off On Naming ATF Agent June Stahl As The ‘Best’ Villain

As the original commenter continues, they note that Agent Stahl’s ambition and dedication to her job made her the best villain, because she was ruthless in her goal to take the motorcycle club down. And, other Redditors were quick to agree.

“I agree with Stahl,” one fan responds.

“charming, completely ruthless, no redeeming qualities,” the Sons Of Anarchy fan continues. “and more sociopathic than anyone else.”

“I agree that for the early seasons of SOA[Sons Of Anarchy] she’s the perfect antagonist,” notes another Redditor. However, this commenter notes that the nature of the show’s villains changed as the series evolved over the seasons.

“The first three seasons are about a moderately sized motorcycle club that deals with similar villains,” the fan explains. “That’s where agent Stahl fits perfectly.”

However, this Redditor continues to note that the series changed after the third season to become more of an “action series.” This change, the fan says, changed the direction of the series…and its villains.

Another fan of the popular FX drama series refers to another actor in the series. One we also know well from his Law & Order guest-starring roles…Donal Logue.

“I agree 100% about Stahl,” the fan says. “[B]ut had Donal Logue, “Lee Toric”, stayed on longer as originally planned, I think he had the potential to be far worse than her.”