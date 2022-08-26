‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Wanted More of This Duo

Sons of Anarchy may have concluded its seventh and final season in 2014, but fans looking back are still thinking about some of their favorite duos. And if the FX series were ever to see a reboot, viewers are dying to see more of one dynamic duo in particular.

At the forefront of the TV show were characters including Jax Teller and Clay Morrow, played by Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman respectively. However, like all good TV shows, fans also developed an emotional connection with many of Sons of Anarchy‘s background characters. Some include Dayton Callie and Katie Sagal’s characters Wayne Unser and Gemma Teller. However, one duo in particular, known for aiding in Sons of Anarchy‘s comic relief is Juice Ortiz and Tig Trager. And though the show has long been over, fans are wishing they could have seen more of the hysterical pairing.

Taking to Reddit, one Sons of Anarchy fan asked, “Does anyone else think that Juice and Tig should have had more scenes together?” And others replied with an emphatic “yes.”

A second Redditor responded, “Agreed but more juice in general. I love juicy.”

Others pointed to what made the duo’s pairing so hysterical, therefore leaving fans wanting more.

“Honestly I wish there were more scenes of Juice interacting with any of the club members before everything started going down hill for him,” a third Sons of Anarchy fan responded.

Another potential pairing named in the Reddit post includes Juice and Opie.

Katey Sagal Says She’s Very Different From Her ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Character

Oftentimes when an actor inhibits the role of a fictional character, fans quickly begin to associate that actor’s personality traits with their character’s. However, following the series finale of Sons of Anarchy, actress Katey Sagal insists that she is very different from her character Gemma.

Per this American Entertainment article, Sagal’s character functions as the ruthless unofficial leader of SAMCRO. Gemma was a noteworthy character as she didn’t actually ride the choppers featured prominently in the show though she stepped up as leader multiple times. In fact, she was the gang’s executioner on various occasions.

Looking back now, the actress said it was that character’s personality that made it difficult for her to connect with her.

“I felt every season brought a new set of things that I’ve never done before and that needed exploring,” she once said. That said, she shared the specifics as to what made the job so difficult.

“I guess the overall challenge of it was playing somebody that was so very different from myself,” the Sons of Anarchy star explained. “Her maternal instincts are similar to mine, but her ways and means of doing things were something very foreign to me.”

More obviously, she added, “I don’t live in an outlaw world, and I don’t carry a gun.”