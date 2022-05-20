‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Katey Sagal Reveals the Prop She Took From Set

When a star says goodbye to a major role – whether it be on television or film – it’s not uncommon that they take home a prop of some kind to remind them of their days on set. Especially if said item is core to the character an actor played on screen. And, this is exactly what Katey Sagal did after her character, Gemma Teller Morrow, the tough matriarch of the Sons Of Anarchy motorcycle club SAMCRO, met her death in the popular FX series.

Katey Sagal’s Gemma Morrow Brings An Edgy Look To An Already Edgy Series

In her role as Gemma Morrow, Katey Sagal makes it clear that the character is not one to put up much. She is massively protective of both her immediate family and her stand-in family; which is made up of the members of the outlaw motorcycle club which was developed by her late husband, John Teller.

In the series, Gemma and John’s son, Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller is a core part of the club of outlaws. This, of course, makes the ruthless Gemma a little more protective of the group. She is willing to do anything to protect her people. Even if it includes breaking the law, or even killing, to do so.

Katey Sagal Takes A Familiar Sons of Anarchy Wardrobe Item After Her Character Meets A Tragic Fate

From a cinematic end, much of Gemma’s personality is reflected in the character’s edgy wardrobe choices. Many of Katey Sagal’s Sons of Anarchy outfits reflect the darkness that is core to her Gemma character. She’s regularly sporting chic but fierce heeled boots, skin-tight denim pants, and accessories that reflect Gemma’s sleek style. However, there is one item that almost always brings each of her looks together…Gemma’s brown leather jacket.

A jacket became a core piece of the character from the show’s very first episode. And, the Conners star says, it was this item she knew she wanted to take with her as she stepped away from the series.

“In the pilot, they made her a brown leather coat,” Katey Sagal tells People in a 2014 interview.

“So I took that coat because it was her first piece of wardrobe,” the star adds. “And it really helped to form the character.”

Another Prop Made An Impression On the Sons Of Anarchy Cast

When the hit FX series came to a close in 2014, some of the show’s cast joked about taking home one important piece of the show’s prop collection – the wooden club table. However, no one from the cast was quite sure if swiping this particular piece was a possibility.

“That is the item everybody wants,” notes Theo Rossi, the actor who portrays Juice in the popular FX television drama series.

“I think Charlie [Hunnam] or Kurt [Sutter] is going to take it,” the star adds. “I’d have to do some sweet moves to take it.” However, Sagal, who just happens to be married to Sutter, notes that this would not be an option.

“Paris [Barclay, an executive producer] said it should go in the Smithsonian,” says Sagal of the prop.

“I don’t know where it goes, but it’s not coming to our house,” the actress quips.