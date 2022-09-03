‘Sons of Anarchy’ Marks 14th Anniversary of Premiere Episode With Badass Pic

On Saturday (September 3rd), the Sons of Anarchy crew celebrated the 14th anniversary of the cult classic TV series’ premiere.

“Fourteen years ago today, Sons of Anarchy hit the road,” the TV series’ crew declared on multiple social media platforms. “Thanks for riding with us.”

Sons of Anarchy first premiered on September 3, 2008. The action crime drama series followed the lives of a close-knit outlaw motorcycle club in a California Central Valley town, Charming. Created by Kurt Sutter, the show starred Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, and Mark Boon Junior. However, six years after the premiere, the show came to an end in December 2014.

In 2018, Sutter spoke to Variety about his experience with Sons of Anarchy. “My experience really was limited, in that, I had only written for table. I hadn’t really done anything nor have I really ever done anything, that was broadcast television. I was used to the creative landscape of that medium and obviously working with FX.”

He then reflected on what he learned from Sons of Anarchy. “The stuff that I learned on Sons, the education of how to tell stories, was part of the mythology. It’s hard to look at it and go, ‘Oh, if I knew this, I would have done it this way,’ because the fact is I like to think that all that sort of unraveled as it was supposed to. And not just in terms of story, but in terms of where I was at and the creatives I surrounded myself with.”

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator About His Approach to the Series

Meanwhile Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter discussed his and the crew’s approach to the series.

“We didn’t set out to create strong female characters,” Sutter explained. He noted that he and his crew didn’t set out to “unravel” the relationships the way they did. “We just started telling organic stories.”

Sutter further explained that he wanted to follow the same kind of approach as Sons of Anarchy when it came to the spinoff series Mayans MC. “I had to be aware of the fact going into Mayans… I have to trust that I tell stories the same way, organically, ” Sutter shared. He also explained that he let stories evolve as well as the characters. “And therefore the Mayans mythology will hopefully have its own things that stand out memorable.”

In regards to Sons of Anarchy’s run, Sutter went on to add that he didn’t initially set out specifically with a seven-year plan. However, he felt that he was lucky enough to have a full run with the story. “[I did have a] general sense of how I wanted Jax to evolve and perhaps what the end game might be.”