‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Shares Adorable Photo of Grandson

Over the weekend, “Sons of Anarchy” star Ron Perlman shared a super adorable snapshot of his grandson on his Instagram account.

“lil benny calls this meeting to order,” Ron Perlman captioned the post, which features his grandson on the floor with his hands folded in front of him. The TV and film actor’s grandson was born earlier this year. “Say hello to little Benny, welcomed into the world 2/8/22. And now when you call me grandpa it’s a thing of joy!” Perlman wrote at the time.

Ron Perlman’s fans took to the social media platform to gush about the actor’s grandson. “just look at this little guy!” One fan wrote. Another fan added, “Oh my heart… how cute is he!! Is lil Benny calling you Gramps or Pops or Grandpa? Such a blessing!!”

Ron Perlman is currently preparing for the production of his upcoming film “Scream Before You Die.” According to IMDb, the film is about a woman who is kidnapped, tortured, and left for dead. Although the killers think they got away with the acts, they have no idea who (or what) is coming for them. Michael Jai White and Brett Justin Koppel is starring in the film alongside Perlman. The film is expected to premiere later this year.

Ron Perlman Talks Riding Motorcycles on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

During a 2015 interview with NPR, Ron Perlman opens up about how he didn’t ride motorcycles until he starred in the hit TV series, “Son of Anarchy.”

“I had learned to ride a motorcycle for a movie that never happened,” Ron Perlman explained. “So just as I was getting my sea legs under me, it got pulled out from under me. And I never rode any more than that until ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ came around.”

Ron Perlman also admitted that he didn’t actually ride the motorcycle a lot after the series came to an end. “And depending on who you ask, I never did much riding after the fact, either. Me and the bike – we – let’s put it this way – I’d rather be eating Haagen-Dazs.”

When asked if he met with any motorcycle groups before filming the show, Ron Perlman stated that was all done for the cast. “You know, Kurt Sutter created the show. He spent a lot of time in Northern Cali, hanging out with the real deal guys. What you see in a lot of movies – you see a lot of movies about motorcycle gangs, Aand everybody’s scratching, and everybody’s fat and everybody’s hairy. And, you know, it’s kind of like – it’s almost like a caricature version.”

In regards to his character being treated like a pariah in “Sons of Anarchy,” Ron Perlman noted that he experienced being cut from the herd. “You know, being isolated – truly isolated. I mean, you know, that last season I spent on the show, I pretty much never saw anybody that I had been working with for the prior six years, until the last episode, when they offed me.”