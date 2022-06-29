‘Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman & His ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!

The two Hollywood stars first met each other in 2018 on a film set. They met while filming the short-lived series Startup. At the time of their meeting, Ron Perlman was still married to his wife. In May 2019, after nearly forty years of marriage, he and his wife Opal separated. He filed for divorce that November. Ron and Opal have a son and a daughter from their marriage. His son produces electronic music.

Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar figured to be a couple after spotted kissing in Pasadena in May 2019. They married after dating for three years. They recently made their first public appearance since the marriage at “The Pet Gala.”

Ron Perlman’s Italian Wedding

In a post shared to her Instagram, Allison and Ron walk toward a camera in an ornate room and share a kiss. Allison, who plays Veronique in the hit series Yellowstone, shared a caption to her post. “Pulling a Kravis before it was a thing. Thank you Cydney and Dallas @stone_cold_fox for hunting down my dream [dress].” Her caption references Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s recent wedding. That wedding also took place in Italy.

Ron Perlman and wife Allison Dunbar dressed sleekly for their Italian ceremony. As Hollywood Life recounts, “Ron looked handsome in a black suit and light-colored tie with a dark scarf while Allison looked pretty in a short white lace long-sleeved wedding dress and veil.” The pair looked elegant. They danced to Frank Sinatra’s timeless classic “You Make Me Feel So Young.” Ron Perlman himself commented on his wife’s viral Instagram post, saying “Spring Has Indeed Sprung” with a heart emoji. His comment references the famous Sinatra song.

During their stay in the country, the newlyweds stayed in a Palazzo that was formerly owned by a famous director: Francis Ford Coppola. Now, the Palazzo operates as a boutique hotel.

While Dunbar possesses less renown than her husband, she owns plenty of reasons to feel proud. She holds an impressive career herself. She contains a devoted fanbase on Instagram. Her page boasts nearly 60,000 followers. Additionally, she plays plenty of recognizable roles. She can be seen on television in Yellowstone, Dave, Tacoma FD, For All Mankind, Quick Draw, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Ron Perlman’s wife Allison Dunbar seems to be hitting her stride lately, however. She’s been involved in at least four projects during 2022. Her projects For All Mankind, Classified, The Last Saturday Night, and Maggie Moore(s) release in 2022.