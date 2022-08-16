‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam to Make TV Return, And He’s Back on a Motorcycle

Nearly a decade after Sons of Anarchy came to an end, Charlie Hunnam is reportedly making a return to TV and he’s back on a motorcycle.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Charlie Hunnam will be appearing in the upcoming Apple series Shantaram. He is portraying the role of fugitive Lin Ford and the show follows him as he travels in 1980s Bombay. The first images show the Sons of Anarchy alum on a motorcycle.

The film version of Gregory David Roberts’ 2003 best-selling novel had been in the works for years by producer Johnny Depp. However, it never came to be. Roberts also spoke about how the main character shares the same traits he has as a former heroin addict. “Some experiences from my life are described pretty much as they happen,” the author explained. “And others are created narratives, informed by my experience.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Hunnam’s new series follows the main character as he looks “to get lost in vibrant and chaotic” 1980s Bombay. The description reads, “Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.”

Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam will premiere its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on October 14th. It will then move to do a weekly episode drop through December 16th.

Charlie Hunnam Discusses the Struggles of Shooting ‘Shantaram’

In 2020, Charlie Hunnam opened up to Collider about some of the issues that happened during the production of Shantaram.

“We want on hold and they had a bit of a creative reshuffle,” Charlie Hunnam recalled. “We replaced the showrunner/creator, so that has created further delays. They’re basically restructuring and giving this new showrunner autonomy to come in and find his vision and redefine what he wants the show to be.”

Charlie Hunnam observed that the shuffle has put the production on hold at the time. However, he didn’t seem to mind it. “So, we’re on a bit of a hold, which has been fine, since I had work that I wanted to do, writing my own stuff. I’ve been grateful for this period of time.”

Charlie Hunnam further spoke about how it’s normal to start and stop a production headspace. “It’s also so frequent within this business that one has to learn to deal with it. It’s the worst to have to do, for instance, go back and do reshoots. I think any actor will say that’s just the worst experience because you’ve said goodbye and completely shaken that thing out of your system, and then you have to go and find it again.”