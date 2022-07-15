sons-of-anarchy-star-katey-sagal-remembers-playing-gemma-posts-epic-throwback-pic

The Conners star Katey Sagal was feeling reminiscent recently, posting a fierce throwback photo of herself from the FX TV series Sons Of Anarchy which ran on the popular cable channel for seven seasons. In the throwback Instagram pic, Sagal shares a still from herself while portraying Gemma Teller Morrow. Gemma is, of course, the character who serves as the matriarch of the notorious Sons Of Anarchy motorcycle club.

It’s Like ‘Looking In A Mirror’ As Katey Sagal Shares A Throwback Pic Of Herself From Sons Of Anarchy’s

In the Thursday, July 14 Instagram post, actress Katey Sagal shares a stunning pic of herself as she portrays the Sons Of Anarchy leader in the popular FX series. It’s a look, Sagal says, that reflects a “badass” version of the character – or even herself, the actress jokes.

“It’s like looking into a mirror…” Katey Sagal says of her Sons Of Anarchy throwback pic.

“…if that mirror were designed to reflect the most badass version of yourself,” the star quips, adding a smiley laughing emoji.

It’s an epic look, no doubt. One that fans of the hit drama series know immediately, of course, as Gemma’s trademark style with her leather jacket, chunky blonde highlights, and the stare that helped to keep her in charge of the club for seven seasons.

Sagal Keeps A Meaningful Souvenir From The Set After Her Sons Of Anarchy Character Meets A Deadly Fate

Sons Of Anarchy fans are well aware that one of the leaders of the motorcycle club, Sagal’s Gemma Teller Morrow is known for her edgy style. A look that Sagal herself is quick to label “badass.”

Much of Gemma’s wardrobe over the hit TV show’s seven seasons reflects the hardcore nature of the Gemma character. Gemma is regularly sporting a look that consists of a pair of skin-tight leather pants, some fierce leather boots…and of course, her brown leather jacket.

This jacket, Sagal has said, is a big piece of who Gemma was throughout the entire series. However, it was originally an afterthought add-on to the character’s wardrobe. A fact, the actress says, that made the piece even more special.

“In the pilot, they made her a brown leather coat,” Katey Sagal recalls during a 2014 discussion with People.

“So I took that coat because it was her first piece of wardrobe,” Sagal continues of the famous wardrobe piece.

“And it really helped to form the character,” the star adds.