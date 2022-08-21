‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates Makes Major Announcement in New Post

Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates let fans know that he would be taking a break from social media for at least the rest of August. Coates played the unhinged Tig Trager for 7 seasons on FX’s Sons of Anarchy. The tv show has a huge following to this day. Coates often uses his official Twitter to let fans know of his upcoming appearances and projects. He recently took to the platform to let his followers know he needed a break.

“Happy Sunday my beauties n bruisers, Kim Coates wrote. “I’m gonna pull back for a while on my only Social Media platform. I’m good so don’t cha worry. Just need to get away from all the craziness. Need to breathe [and] take care of me for a change,” Coates explained. However, it doesn’t appear the beloved actor will be gone for very long from Twitter. “See you guys sometime in September,” he concluded.

Kim Coates also took a brief break from Twitter back in June. This was after he made an appearance on Mayans MC, a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy. The actor seemed to want the performance to speak for itself.

Kim Coates calls returning as Tig “pretty awesome”

When Kim Coates returned as Tig in Mayans MC, fans lost their minds. It had been about 8 years since the character had been seen. Coates was excited to return to the role but had some reservations.

“Yeah, it was pretty awesome,” Kim Coates told Coming Soon.Net back in July. However, he told showrunner Elgin James that there were a few requirements to get him back. “I said, “make sure you write for Tig. I can’t just come and have one little stupid, little breaking up a fight.” I needed something, Coates insisted.

In the end, James really delivered for Kim Coates.” The two scenes that he wrote were so freaking good, so creepy and funny and violent — that first one in the hospital. And then a seven-minute-[dialogue scene] with Emilio Rivera? My bro, my brother, two old warriors talking about the good old days and what the future could bring? Smoking a smoke? I was just really, really happy to be asked back.”

Showrunner Elgin James was ecstatic to have Kim Coates on board for Mayans MC. “…Kim is such a phenomenal actor, so we’ve always wanted to see that dude. He’s so electric, he’s so alive! And now we can’t wait to bring him back to put him up against other people on our show who are also very electric and alive. We’re thinking of these pairings that could be really, really fun,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

So will Kim Coates return as Tig on Mayans MC? James seems hopeful. “Possibly. If we get a season five, who knows? It was such a treat [to have him on set]. So many selfies were taken from the crew and the cast, he was treated like royalty,” he said.