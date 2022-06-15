‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Makes Long-Awaited Return in ‘Mayans MC’ Season 4 Finale

Sons of Anarchy concluded nearly a decade ago, but Mayans M.C. has carried on the universe since its 2018 premiere. Fans love it when the characters they’ve for so long return to their TV screens.

Only a few of the original cast members remained on Sons of Anarchy by the finale. Therefore, the opportunities for crossover in Mayans MC are few and far between. Finally, with the season four finale, fans saw the return of Tig Trager. Portrayed by Kim Coates, Tig is a major fan-favorite character from the original series. Fans have long speculated about his return after his promotion to Vice President of SAMCRO at the end of Sons of Anarchy.

Not only did Tig return, but he also reunited with her old friend Marcus Alvarez, played by Emilio Rivera. These two built a strong bond during the original series, and fans were treated to a major moment when they came together in the season finale to try and stop a war from breaking out between the Mayans and the Sons.

Chibs (Tommy Flanagan) and Happy (David Labrava) returned to their roles from Sons of Anarchy in earlier seasons of Mayans MC. The return of Tig brings these two shows closer together than ever before.

The Sons of Anarchy and the Mayans Are on a Crash Course

Before season four began airing, co-creator and showrunner, Elgin James, spoke with Comicbook.com to provide some insight into the growing feud between the two clubs.

“I don’t think [the past] is ever going to go away,” James said. “Once the water breaks the dyke, I don’t know if it ever ends. I don’t know how you put that back together. We start [the season] off with a bang; we come out swinging. There’s more action in the first episode than there was in the three earlier seasons. We will take our time and be patient because we also have to reset ourselves emotionally. But once it starts rolling again, there’s no stopping it. [The war] is definitely going to take a season, and it may take the rest of these characters a lifetime.”

Tig’s return to mitigate this war has been foreshadowed for some time. The week before the episode’s premiere, Coates took to his Twitter account to build the hype and show off his trademark motorcycle.

This coming Tuesday … June 14 … my girl HERE makes an appearance on ⁦@MayansFX⁩ .. final episode of season 4 …. Tig goes nowhere without her.. accept that reality peeps… no where.. Me N my Bike…. N my knife N my bracelets … N my tats … N my belt … N my everything x pic.twitter.com/oh7Ph33PO9 — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) June 10, 2022

“This coming Tuesday … June 14 … my girl HERE makes an appearance on @MayansFX,” Coates shared in his post. “[Final] episode of season 4 …Tig goes nowhere without her … accept that reality peeps.”