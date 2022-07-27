‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi’s Major Next Project Revealed

Theo Rossi, who played Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz on the FX series Sons of Anarchy, will have a major role in an upcoming sci-fi thriller.

According to Deadline, Rossi will play a “mercenary boss” named Garrison. Jake McLaughlin stars in the central role. Fans may recognize McLaughlin as Ryan Booth from Quantico. Additionally, McLaughlin and Rossi are joined by Ballers star Arielle Kebbel. Miki Ishikawa, from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, joins the project as well.

Deadline describes the film. “The film currently in production in North Carolina centers on Neil Bardo (McLaughlin), a commercial real estate inspector and committed family man who accidentally injures his only son. To keep his marriage to Elena (Kebbel) intact while facing crushing medical costs, Neil begs for additional shifts from his mercenary boss, Garrison (Rossi). While inspecting an abandoned government facility, he’s confronted by nightmarish visions that now begin infiltrating his waking life. Desperate for answers, Neil enlists the help of ex-girlfriend turned journalist Naomi (Ishikawa). And together they unravel the mystery of the covert government site and its soul-bending experiments.”

Back in January, Theo Rossi caught up with Sons of Anarchy co-stars Ryan Hurst and Ron Perlman. Perlman took to Instagram to share the encounter.

“Ridin thru this world…” Perlman captioned his post as he posed with the two actors.

Theo Rossi’s Co-Star Ron Perlman Also Lands New Role

Theo Rossi isn’t the only Sons of Anarchy alum to recently land a new role. Deadline also recently reported about Perlman’s latest gig and how they just wrapped up filming.

Ron Perlman and others have just completed filming Joe Baby in Mississippi. Joe Baby, directed by Steven Brand, will star Perlman alongside Dichen Lachman, Willa Fitzgerald, and Harvey Keitel.

Deadline breaks down the plot of the movie. “The film based on Drew Fine’s novel centers on Lachman’s character of the same name—a ‘collector’ for a private investigator, searching for a way out of her unfulfilling and sometimes violent life. When Joe takes on a case to help the savvy daughter of a real estate mogul recover money she was conned out of, she is also approached by an unorthodox FBI Agent who is looking into the cold case murder of Joe’s hit-man father. When Joe discovers the two cases may be related, she is soon caught up in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game in which she must face her violent past in order to live another day.”

Joe Baby also stars Kelly Hu, Kenneth Choi, Corin Nemec, David Lipper, Dan Bakkedahl, and Jason London. Todd Samovitz adapted the film’s script from the Drew Fine novels.

Steven Brand directs the film. He also acts and can be seen on Netflix‘s show The Sandman. Joe Baby is his first feature film.