‘Sons of Anarchy’: This Underrated Detail Is Finally Getting the Appreciation It Deserves

The chosen soundtrack for any film or TV series can certainly make or break its success among audiences. A perfect example of this is the recent resurgence of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) or Metallica’s Master of Puppets on the popular streaming series Stranger Things. Sure, we are all drawn into the storyline as the Stranger Things crew battle Vecna on Netflix. But the songs certainly drive the storyline.

Now, some fans of another series, the critically acclaimed FX hit Sons Of Anarchy are discussing how the soundtrack shaped this series…almost creating an underappreciated aura to the show which captivated audiences from 2008 until 2014.

Many Of The Songs Featured On Sons Of Anarchy Are Performed By The Show’s “In House” Band, Forest Rangers

The characters on the popular FX series Sons Of Anarchy are certainly living some intense lives. The outlaw bikers featuring Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller and Ron Perlman’s Clay Morrow (among others) face all kinds of drama as they partake in a variety of illegal issues such as drugs, murder…and other crimes.

However, they rarely face these issues without some sort of a stirring soundtrack playing in the background. And, many of these tunes are portrayed by the Forest Rangers, the band featured in the series. Some of the songs even feature special guests singing such as Katey Sagal’s Sons Of Anarchy character Gemma Teller Morrow. Sagal’s versions of hits such as Son of a Preacher Man and Bird On A Wire give a fabulous aura to the series plots.

Even award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has gotten in on this action. This comes as Sheeran wrote and performed Make It Rain for one of the show’s most prolific storylines.

Fans Of The Hit Series Have Strong Reactions To The Moving Soundtrack

In a recent Reddit thread that has been titled Damn the soundtrack is great, fans discuss the music featured in the show. Many praise the Forest Rangers specifically for their performances. One fan comments that the song Come Join the Murder is one of the best featured in the series. While Day Is Gone is the perfect soundtrack option for the death of Maggie Siff’s character Tara Knowles.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show have such a strong soundtrack and use the music so well for its scenes,” another fan notes.

“I got [the entire show’s soundtrack] and i love it,” one Sons Of Anarchy fan comments. This commenter goes on to mention many of the show’s best soundtrack moments including Come Join the Murder, Oh Darling Darling What Have I Done, and John the Revelator.

Katy Segal sings a lot of the songs too,” the fan notes. “[W]hich is pretty rad.”

Of course, Ed Sheeran’s contribution couldn’t be left unmentioned, with one fan branding it as a “fantastic and powerful” performance.

“[SOA] is the only show I’ve actually bought the soundtracks,” another commenter writes. “[B]ecause of how good the music was. Many share the same opinion that SoA has great music also.”