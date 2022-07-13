‘Sopranos’ Star Tony Sirico’s Brooklyn Funeral Draws Family, Friends, and Fellow Actors

On Wednesday, July 13, the family of “The Sopranos” star Tony Sirico laid the legendary actor to rest during a ceremony in South Brooklyn.

Per The New York Post, mourning fans and friends of Tony Sirico could watch the service via livestream on Wednesday morning. His brother Robert Sirico, also a priest, presided over the ceremony. He announced 79-year-old Tony’s death on Friday, July 8.

The funeral mass took place at Basilica of Regia Pacis in Brooklyn. About 100 people gathered in the church for the service, including “Sopranos” co-stars Lorraine Bracco, Steven Van Zandt, and Joseph Gannascoli. Robert Sirico took the time to acknowledge the”loyal and exuberant fans” present and watching the service, as well as Tony’s former TV cast mates.

“My friends, if Paulie Walnuts can steal heaven, so can you and I,” Robert said, referencing Tony Sirico’s iconic “Sopranos” character.

Robert also shared how Tony hadn’t confessed in a while or taken holy communion. But when Robert went to visit his brother in Florida a few weeks ago, he “sensed that the end was coming” for Tony. Evidently, during that trip, the actor went through with his confession.

‘The Sopranos’ Star Pay Tribute to Tony Sirico At Funeral Service

After the service for Tony Sirico, several of his co-stars spoke to The New York Post about the actor’s passing. Steven Van Zandt told the outlet that Sirico was “one of my lifelong best friends — and one of a kind you know? One of a kind. I’m certainly going to miss him.”

Artie Pasquale, who played Burt Gervasi on “The Sopranos,” said, “Tony was wonderful. He made everyone laugh and could be serious, but he always brought some life to the scene, or whatever situation. We’re gonna miss Tony. He was just always dressed the best. Always had the best tie, but he was great and he’s really going to be missed.”

Some stars took the time to tribute the actor over the weekend after news broke about his death. Michael Imperioli posted a heartfelt Instagram post in honor of Tony Sirico.

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague, and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today,” Imperioli began in his caption. “Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal, and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known.”

Imperioli continued, “I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends, and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”