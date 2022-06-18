Special ‘Elvis’ Edition of ’20/20′ to Air on ABC Ahead of Film’s Release

Before the highly anticipated Elvis hits theaters, “20/20” is releasing a special edition episode about the movie, the cast, and of course, Elvis Presley and his family. The new special edition of “20/20,” will air on June 21 at 10 p.m. ET and will take viewers on a journey behind the making of Elvis.

Titled “Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20,” the show will see ABC News contributor Chris Connelly as he visits Graceland, the former home of Presley’s Memphis home. He explores Presley’s life and music as the film’s director, Baz Luhrmann, will retell it in the movie.

The episode will also feature exclusive interviews with several members of Presley’s inner circle, including his daughter Lisa Marie, ex-wife and former love Priscilla, and granddaughter Riley Keough.

Key members of the Elvis production team and cast, including Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, and Luhrmann, will also discuss the film’s beginnings, the experience of shooting it, and more.

In a clip shared by EW, viewers get a sneak peek at what’s to come in the episode as Butler and Lisa Marie Presley sit together in Graceland’s iconic Jungle Room to discuss the ins and outs of the film.

While Austin Butler is getting praise for his performance even before the movie hits the box office, he’s also getting the stamp of approval from the Presley family.

What Lisa Marie Presley will do if Austin Butler doesn’t get Oscar for Elivs role

During the interview, Butler struggled to portray Elvis to Lisa Marie, the icon’s only child. “Looking at your dad, you watch him on stage and you just go, ‘How are you doing that?'” he said. “It’s so remarkable, and it’s hard not to feel like you’re so small in comparison and that you’re not enough. And so, for me, all those things that I could then find that clicked into his spirit then became the thing that carried me through.”

Despite his apprehension, Lisa Marie had nothing but praise for his performance. “It’s almost as if he channeled him,” she said in the special. “He put everything he had, his heart, his soul, everything he had into researching, reading, watching, learning. He honored him in every way possible.”

Additionally, the living members of the Presley family have been anything but shy about their support for Elvis and Butler’s portrayal. Both Lisa Marie and her mom Priscilla have shared how emotional they’ve been thanks to the movie.

In an Instagram post last month, Lisa Marie wrote, “If Butler does not win an Oscar for the role, I will eat my own foot. You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”