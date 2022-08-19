‘Station 19:’ Did a New Promo Just Reveal the Fate of Jack Gibson?

Grey Damon is set to return as firefighter Jack Gibson according to a recent promo picture for tv drama Station 19. The character is front and center in a new image, reports TV Line. Jack Gibson left his job at Station 19 in season 5’s finale. This was after it was revealed that he was given away for adoption by his biological parents. In dramatic fashion, he was the only sibling of five the parents gave up. The plot point made some fans concerned that the character might be gone for good. However, the promo has him suited up and ready for action.

Die-hard fans are likely looking forward to a reunion of sorts for Jack. Kelly Thiebaud will be returning as Eva Vasquez in the upcoming season. Thiebaud left a role on the long-running General Hospital to return to Station 19. Of course, Eva Vasquez had an affair with Jack Gibson back in season 3. Will the sparks fly again between the pair?

The promo image includes some other familiar faces to Station 19 fans. Jaina Lee Ortiz, who plays Andy, has been chosen to fill her old flame’s former position at their shared firehouse. Behind her is Danielle Savre’s Maya, Carina (Stefania Spampinato), Theo (Carlos Miranda) and Vic (Barrett Doss), and firehouse “dad” Ben (Jason George).

The Station 19 promo was missing some important characters

The cast portrait for the upcoming season of the ABC drama is missing some characters. Three recurring actors who have been promoted to series regulars aren’t there. The missing three are Merle Dandridge as Natasha, the fire chief, and Josh Randall as Station 19’s current captain, Sean Beckett. Finally, also missing is Better Call Saul’s Pat Healy.

Grey Damon is static to be playing a firefighter on Station 19. He claims it is his favorite part about being on the show. In an interview with DA MAN Magazine in 2018, the actor elaborated on the “best thing” about the show. “I’d say that we get to play firefighters. I don’t think anybody doesn’t have a strong appreciation for these folks that run into burning buildings, Damon said. Of course, Damon also had high praise for his co-workers. ” And the crew and cast are amazing. We all take care of each other and treat each other with respect,” he said. ” It’s nice to be on a set like that because it doesn’t always work out that way.”

Observing real-life firefighters to help his portrayal in Station 19 was eye-opening for Grey Damon. Though their bravery and skills were impressive, one thing really stood out to the actor. “How humble they are. How they don’t see themselves as heroes,” Damon explained. “And also their ability to push through even the toughest of obstacles.”