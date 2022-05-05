‘Station 19’: Jason George Talks His Directorial Debut Coming About

Jason George had made the leap from actor to TV director with tonight’s episode of Station 19. And the project has been years in the making.

The special episode is a follow-up to last week’s story. In it, the attacker that Andy had to fight off died. And the cops arrested her for murder. Now she’s sitting in a cell awaiting trial.

“There’s so many things going on this episode. I got served this great episode,” he shared with TV Insider. “Death and the Maiden.”

For Jason George, sitting in the director’s chair has always been a dream. He almost had his chance a few years ago with a sitcom called Eve. But it was canceled before he even began.

So as he moved forward with his acting career, George has been patiently waiting for a chance to direct an episode of his current project, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. And to ensure his moment would come, he’s been diligently shadowing the directors on set. But he’s been learning ever since his time with Private Practice.

“Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes were kind enough to let me shadow some directors over there,” he said.

Since transitioning from a surgeon on Grey’s to a firefighter on Station 19, Jason George has upped his behind-the-scenes studies. Shondaland producing director Stacey K. Black has been mentoring the actor in recent months And she noticed that George has an eye for film work. So she helped him get his directorial debut.

“She believed in me and fought to get me a slot even though typically nobody wants to be your first time,” he admitted.”… If you haven’t done it before, nobody wants to take the risk on you. And she took that. I like to think I did her proud. She’s been very pleased so far and Krista Vernoff signed off of me and Krista gave me a great response. I was just elated that I didn’t let them down.”

But overall, George believes that he got his chance by “building Station 19 from the ground up.”

Jason George Got His Chance By Helming ‘Station 19’

The 50-year-old spent eight years on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Ben Warren before helping to create the spinoff series in 2018. By doing that, he became one of the most knowledgeable players on Station 19.

So in reality, George knew it was only a matter of time before he made the leap to directing. But he’s glad he took his time learning the ropes and making sure he pulled off his episode perfectly.

“I just wanted to make sure that everybody felt without questions, I earned a second shot. I’m like, however you get the shot, get it however you get it. If it’s nepotism or whatever, I got no problem with nepotism, unless you’re bad at it,” he laughed. ” Keeping the shot should be because you earned it. So far [from what] I’ve heard, I think I’ll be doing more episodes.”

Watch Jason George’s Station 19 episode tonight on ABC at 9/8 pm CT.